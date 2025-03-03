Berlin ER: Full Cast list explored

Berlin ER is a German-language medical drama series that premiers on Apple TV+. The series was first broadcast on February 26, 2025. It is helmed by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski. The show is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for Apple and ZD Fneo.

The storyline revolves around the chaotic world of medical professionals in the emergency room of Berlin's busiest hospital. The two episodes of the show have been released, and the rest will be released weekly. Berlin ER has actors from Germany and other parts of the world.

Full cast list of Berlin ER

The cast of Berlin ER is as follows:

1) Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Suzanna "Zanna" Parker

Haley Louise Jones (Left) (Image via Instagram/@theycallmemissjones)

Parker is the newly appointed head of the emergency room (ER). She is an overburdened doctor determined to reform the department and loves her job.

Haley is a British actress born in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her previous work includes Bones and Names (2023), Liebes Kind (2023), Ivie wie Ivie (2021), and Professor T (2020).

2) Slavko Popadić as Dr. Ben Weber

Slavko Popadić (Image via Instagram/@slavko.popadic)

Ben is a self-destructive and a rebel but a good surgeon in the show. He uses harmful medication to manage the stress his profession brings. He is shown to have a relationship with Dr. Suzzana Parker.

Slavko is a Croatian-German actor born in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina. He is known for his work in Bad Trip (2015), Future is a Lonely Place (2021), Best Family Forever (2024), and Crooks (2024).

3) Şafak Şengül as Dr. Emina Ertan

Şafak Şengül (Image via Instagram/@safaksenguel)

Ertan is an experienced medical staff member at the hospital known for her medical skills and proficiency in handling critical cases. She has a strong demeanor and is often at odds with Dr. Parker regarding her working methods.

Şafak is a German actress born in Mainz. She is known for her theatre engagements and shows like Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (2022), Clashing Differences (2023), and Alter weißer Mann (2024).

4) Bernhard Schütz as Olaf Hendel

Bernhard Schütz (Image via Instagram/@bernhard.schuetz)

Olaf is a seasoned EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) with extensive experience in the fast-paced medical services environment at Berlin Hospital. He is known for his pragmatic approach and humor and also serves as a mentor to his younger colleagues.

Bernhard is a German actor born in North Rhine-Westphalia, known for his work in A Most Wanted Man (2014), Eichwald, MdB (2015), and Sense8 (2015).

5) Aram Trafreshian as Dr. Dominik Kohn

Aram Trafreshian (Image via Instagram/@aramtfn)

Kohn is an ambitious physician who serves as the head of Internal Medicine. He is characterized by a strong desire to advance in his career and often resorts to shortcuts. Kohn further adds to the tension in the pressurized environment of the ER.

Aram is a German-Iranian actor born in Germany. He is known for roles in Dogs of Berlin (2018) and Exit (2020). Additionally, he directed a show called Das Kraftwerk in 2023.

Supporting cast members of Berlin ER

Other cast members includes:

Samirah Breuer as Olivia Kropf , is an EMT and trainee under Olaf Hendel

, is an EMT and trainee under Olaf Hendel Peter Lohmeyer as Steffen Beck , is an experienced medical professional who oversees the operations at the hospital to meet the standards

, is an experienced medical professional who oversees the operations at the hospital to meet the standards Benjamin Radjaipour as Dr. Kian Amini, is a dedicated doctor at the hospital who often challenges the protocols ensuring the best care to patients

is a dedicated doctor at the hospital who often challenges the protocols ensuring the best care to patients Jurassica Parka as Daniel Neuman, a medical professional at the hospital

What to expect from Berlin ER?

The storyline of Berlin ER centers around Dr. Suzanna Parker, who is seeking a fresh start after going through upheaval in Munich. She assumes the position of head of the ER of Berlin's hospital, notorious for its challenging facilities. Her arrival is met with skepticism from the team, which is understaffed and burdened. She is shocked at the state of the hospital, which has poor infrastructure.

The backdrop is set in Berlin, adding a European touch to the medical drama. Viewers of shows like Grey's Anatomy and New Amsterdam will like the show set in this part of the world. The audiences can expect heart-pounding emergencies and life-and-death situations portrayed in a realistic environment of how the medical world operates.

Also read: Berlin ER creator on the stress of being an emergency room physician

Berlin ER's first two episodes are currently available on AppleTV+.

