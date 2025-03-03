Berlin ER season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Apple TV+ premiered its newest medical drama, Berlin ER season 1, on February 26, 2025. Written by former emergency room physician Samuel Jefferson and director Viktor Jakovleski, the show transports audiences to the high-stakes environment of an ER at a Berlin hospital.

Featuring Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić, the series intermingles high-stakes medical crises with interpersonal conflicts between the characters, promising an emotionally intense storyline.

Full release calendar for Berlin ER season 1

The season consists of eight episodes, with a two-episode premiere on February 26, 2025. New episodes will air every Wednesday, culminating in the season finale on April 9, 2025.

Episode Number Release Date Episodes 1 & 2 February 26, 2025 Episode 3 March 5, 2025 Episode 4 March 12, 2025 Episode 5 March 19, 2025 Episode 6 March 26, 2025 Episode 7 April 2, 2025 Episode 8 April 9, 2025

Apple TV+ generally publishes content at 12:01 am PT (Pacific Time), with varying availability by region:

Time Zone Release Time PT (Pacific Time) 12:01 AM MT (Mountain Time) 1:01 AM CT (Central Time) 2:01 AM EST (Eastern Time) 3:01 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) 8:01 AM CET (Central European Time) 9:01 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) 1:31 PM CST (China Standard Time) 4:01 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) 5:01 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) 6:01 PM

Where to watch Berlin ER season 1

Berlin ER will be solely on Apple TV+, needing an active subscription to watch. Apple TV+ has different low-cost plans, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Users can watch content through its official website, app, or compatible devices like iPhones, iPads, and smart TVs.

Berlin ER season 1 episode 1 recap

The first episode of Berlin ER meets the audience with Dr. Suzanna Parker, who comes to Berlin in search of a new beginning following a troubled past in Munich. She is plunged into the busy atmosphere of the ER on her first day and meets skepticism from Dr. Ben Weber, an experienced doctor who is not too sure about her capability.

The show features the adrenaline high of emergency cases, from a critically injured car accident victim to a mysteriously ill young child, pushing Parker's mettle to the test. Tensions among the hospital staff escalate as personal and professional differences emerge, laying the groundwork for edge-of-your-seat drama in future episodes.

The main cast of Berlin ER

The show features an ensemble cast adding depth to their respective characters.

Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Suzanna Parker – A committed and strong-willed physician looking to start anew in Berlin's ER after emotional upheaval in Munich.

– A committed and strong-willed physician looking to start anew in Berlin's ER after emotional upheaval in Munich. Slavko Popadić as Dr. Ben Weber – An experienced and cynical doctor who initially disrupts Parker but comes to admire her.

– An experienced and cynical doctor who initially disrupts Parker but comes to admire her. Aram Tafreshian as Dr. Dominik Kohn – A competent medical doctor with an analytical mind and a love for emergency medicine.

– A competent medical doctor with an analytical mind and a love for emergency medicine. Samirah Breuer as Olivia Kropf – A capable and caring ER nurse, juggling the pressures of work and home life.

– A capable and caring ER nurse, juggling the pressures of work and home life. Şafak Şengül, Bernhard Schütz, and Peter Lohmeyer– Character roles that add to the hectic and high-stakes setting of the hospital.

What to expect from Berlin ER

The series, set in the middle of Berlin, follows Dr. Suzanna Parker through the stressful realm of emergency medicine. She is met with disbelief by Dr. Ben Weber, and she has to demonstrate her capability amidst personal challenges and life-or-death cases.

The show presents intense medical situations while delving into the vulnerabilities and strengths of healthcare workers. With powerful performances and intense storytelling, Berlin ER seeks to provide a realistic and emotional medical drama experience.

For enthusiasts of medical dramas such as ER, Grey's Anatomy, and New Amsterdam, Berlin ER presents the ideal blend of high-risk emergency cases and character development. The show celebrates the strength of medical professionals, the psychological strain of deciding between life and death, and the bonds created amidst crises.

With its weekly release structure, Berlin ER season 1 promises an unmissable episodic ride that cannot be ignored. Whether you like medical realism, realistic character creation, or high-intensity drama, something is in here for you.

Catch the latest Berlin ER season 1 streaming on Apple TV+.

