Key and Peele, directed by Peter Atencio, is an American sketch comedy TV series. It streamed on Comedy Central and was created by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The first episode of Key and Peele premiered on January 31, 2012, and the last was on September 9, 2015. The show has a total of 53 episodes in 5 seasons.

The show is about Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who examine life through sketches and live stage segments. The American sketch comedy stars Keegan Michael Key, Jordan Pelle, Metta World Peace, Brendan Hunt, and others. The show has a total of 298 different sketches. Let us now look into the 10 best Key and Peele Sketches of all time.

10 best Key and Peele Sketches of all time

1) Black Ice

This Key and Peele sketch is an example of a racial satire. In this episode, we see a weatherman and a field reporter, who are offended by what the white news anchors have to say about white ice.

This sketch talks about racial discrimination and how black people are targeted and labeled as criminals, while whites are always considered superior and never blamed for the crimes that are committed. In their defense, the reporters are seen speaking against the white snow and the accidents it can cause, for which black ice is blamed sometimes.

2) Luther, Obama’s anger translator

In this sketch, we see the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, who is always known to be calm and composed in public. This sketch shows Obama's angry self.

Luther played by Keegan Michael Key, plays the role of Obama’s anger messenger, who turns the ex-presidents' calm speeches, into aggressive rants by self-interpreting the speeches and indicating that the calmness behind the speeches can have some vendetta and meaning.

3) Alien imposters

This is another satire that talks about racial discrimination. We see two men of a darker skin tone with guns, who question white people and shoot them based on the answers that they give. Most of the aliens are disguised as white people, which we see once they get shot in the head. Others are not shot, and some just run away.

In this particular Key and Peele sketch, the characters are in a world where aliens look like people as we already know. They question the police about their opinion of black people and they also ask a white man if he would let them date his daughter. All these questions and remarks in this particular sketch point out the discrimination and racial inequality that black people face, which makes them insecure and feel judged all the time.

In this horror sketch of Key and Peele, we see the detective trying to find Carlo. Carlo tries to hide in a room full of mirrors, a maze. The detective can see him but not find him at once as there are too many reflections of Carlo.

In the end, when the detective finds the real Carlo and points his gun at him, Carlo is scared but still tells the detective that it is not the real him but a mere reflection. The echoed voice, the tension the red light setting, and the humor put this sketch on the list of top 10.

5) Marbles

In this sketch, we see a conversation between the state’s assistant attorney Winslow Thachet, and Key. Key is distracted by the jar of marbles kept in front of him. The marbles fascinate him and he puts them in his mouth, which comes across as hilarious. In the end, Key puts all the marbles in his mouth at once and chokes on them.

He collapses, and we come to know that it is not Key, but the jar of marble, which is problematic as many others have fallen for the marble trick before. This sketch tries to portray that what we think is the problem is not the real problem always and that there are times when we get blinded.

6) Substitute teacher

In this sketch, we see a substitute teacher, Mr Garvey, who has a lot of difficulty when he starts to take class in a room full of mostly white students. While calling out their names, he gets the pronunciations of the names wrong. He tells all his students that his pronunciation is right and they must stick to it, but no one agrees.

When he calls out the name of Tim-O-Thee, he responds at once unlike the rest, which shows that he is smart to avoid unnecessary chaos. This sketch tries to tell us that sometimes you have to act wrong even when you are right, in order not to escalate the situation and make it worse.

7) Weird landlord

In this sketch of Key and Peele, we see a weird landlord who enters the apartment of one of his tenants, looking for a man named Gerald. Although the couple has no idea, we see the landlord checking every corner of the house, looking for something.

This sketch is for those who leave their homes and stay in rented houses, where they have landlords who harass them just because they own the place.

8) Obama meet and greet

In this sketch of Key and Peele, we see Peele as Obama. He goes to a press meeting, meets with people, and shakes hands with the white audience but does not hug them. When a white woman tries to hug him, he gently turns down the hug and greets her with a firm handshake instead. However, he treats every black member like family and greets them with warm hugs individually and group hugs too.

In this episode we see Peele as Obama, favoring black people over white ones. Here the whites are the ones who are being discriminated against whereas in reality, it is mostly the opposite, as upheld by the sketches. This is a short and simple scene in which we do not see Obama's anger translator, and shows an interaction between Obama and Key's character.

9) Pizza order

In this sketch of Key and Peele, we see a fake call, in which a man named Wendell pretends to be in a room full of people. He calls and orders pizza and tells the delivery boy about Claire (one of his friends) while placing the orders. He pretends to Carlos (the delivery boy) that he is in a room full of people, whereas in reality, he is all alone. He cannot accept or admit the fact that he is lonely, and just wants to act impressive on the phone. This tells us how people fake reality, just for pride.

We then hear Claire getting shot in the face, which we know is fake. However, the audience still feels bad about Wendell and sympathizes with him. This sketch is absurd and leaves everyone wondering what one should feel about Wendall because, although he is a creep, he is a benevolent character too.

10) Text message confusion

In this sketch of Key and Peele, We see Jordan Peele and Key misinterpreting each other’s text to meet at a bar. The whole conversation over text leads to massive confusion.

Key understands this when he reaches the bar, where he sees Peele ordering the first round of drinks on him. This clears out everything between them and Key understands that Peele's text has no double meaning.

Key and Peele is also available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.