Who voices the demon brothers in Wendell & Wild? Meet the voice cast of stop-motion comedy movie

Wendell & Wild is going to be interesting as it's always fun when Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele get together.

Best known for their Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele, the comic duo will soon be seen in Henry Selick's stop-motion horror comedy film on Netflix. Key and Peele will be voicing the lead characters who are demon brothers looking to make it to the Land of the Living.

Slated to drop on Netflix on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 3 am ET, the animated flick is created by the brain behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.

Here's the official synopsis of Wendell & Wild:

Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living.

Wendell & Wild has a voice cast that promises to make it an outright laugh riot

1) Keegan Michael-Key as Wendell

Keegan-Michael Key is an actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer. In 2004, he crossed paths with Jordan Peele on the set of Mad TV. This would be the beginning of a decades-long friendship and professional relationship that has spawned and made the two star together in television shows and feature films such as Key & Peele, Fargo, and Keanu.

2) Jordan Peele as Wild

Jordan Peele is an actor, filmmaker, and comedian. Best known for his collaborative efforts with Keegan-Michael Key, Peele came out with his directorial debut Get Out in 2017. Since then, Peele has been a part of films such as BlacKkKlansman, Us, Candyman, Nope, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, and Wendell & Wild, serving either as director, writer, producer, or actor.

3) Angela Bassett as Sister Helley

An actress who is the recipient of numerous accolades such as the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award to name a few, Angela Bassett has been a part of the industry since 1985. She received global recognition for her role as Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bassett has also been a part of mainstream films like Olympus Has Fallen, Chi-Raq, London Has Fallen, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Soul, and Gunpowder Milkshake.

4) Lyric Ross as Kat Elliott

Having started acting when she was all of five, Lyric Ross began her career acting in commercials and guest-starring in shows such as Chicago Fire, and Sirens. However, Ross is known for her recurring role as Deja Pearson on season 2 of This Is Us. Her talent got her promoted to a regular role from season 3 to 6.

Apart from the above-mentioned artists, Wendell & Wild will see several others in key roles. Here's the list:

Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer

James Hong as Father Bests

Tamara Smart as Siobhan

Sam Zelaya as Raul

Seema Virdi as Sloane

Ramona Young as Sweetie

Michele Mariana as Sister Daly / Sister Chinstrap

Additionally, Gary Gatewood, Tantoo Cardinal, Natalie Martinez, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, and Gabrielle Dennis are also a part of Wendell & Wild but their roles remain undisclosed.

Wendell & Wild had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, following which it was released in select theaters in October before its worldwide digital release by Netflix.

