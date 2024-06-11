Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2) episode 7: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Billy the Kid season 2, based on the infamous American outlaw, is set to air episode 7 on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The first part of the season came to an end last year, and part 2 is expected to have four episodes.

Directed by David Frazee and produced by Michael Hirst, the title focuses on Henry McCarty a.k.a. Billy's journey from his Irish beginnings to his role in the Lincoln County War. The upcoming installment will take viewers closer to the fate of the historical character played by Tom Blyth. It will also see him dealing with his inner demons and will shed light on his equation with Pat.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 will release on June 16, 2024

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET on MGM+. The series, which was originally on Epix, is now exclusively on MGM+. Each episode is about 53 minutes long and promises plenty of drama and action for fans to dive into.

The ongoing season comprises eight episodes, meaning the finale is right around the corner. Season 2 will wrap up with episode 8 on June 23, 2024.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 cast and characters

The actors in Billy the Kid bring the Wild West of the 19th century to life. Here's a list of some of the actors set to feature in the upcoming episode:

Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid: He is the main character and his story is at the heart of the series. Blyth plays the infamous historical character from ages 15 to 21.

Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans: He is Billy's former buddy and the ongoing season sees them at odds as they choose opposite sides during the Lincoln County War.

Sean Owen Roberts as Pat Garrett: He is the sheriff who is always trying to balance his duty with his personal feelings for Billy.

Pepe Johnson as Tom O'Folliard: He fights alongside Billy the Kid and Charlie Bowdre in the Lincoln County War.

What is Billy the Kid season 2 about?

Billy the Kid season 2 delves deeper into the titular character's life, shedding light on his battles with tough enemies and personal struggles. The season focuses on Billy and his friends getting ready to take on Jesse Evans and the Santa Fe Ring. Things then take a turn with the Lincoln County War, setting the stage for Billy's journey. The synopsis of the title reads:

"An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond."

In the last episode, things got chaotic when Billy and Duclinea joined forces. Sheriff Pat Garrett found himself in a difficult position as he had a warrant against Billy, who later informed him about Murphy and Riley's pasts. Fans now wonder if Pat will side with Billy as tensions rise and loyalties change. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to know what happens next.

In Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7, titled The Blood-Soaked Bible, things are set to get intense. The titular character will be seen trying to get revenge against Jesse while the whole of Lincoln is in lockdown. The upcoming installment will feature serious showdowns, a fire, shootings, and much more.

Billy the Kid season 2 is available to watch on MGM+ in the United States.