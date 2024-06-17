Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2) episode 7 ending explained: What happens to the McSween House?

In episode 7 of Billy the Kid season 2, titled The Blood-Soaked Bible, things heat up between Murphy's House and the Regulators. Lincoln is seen losing control as tensions reach a breaking point. The Regulators find themselves stuck in the burning McSween mansion, putting Billy and his crew in a dangerous situation.

The Regulators took a hit when Murphy's House managed to kick them out and destroy their base. Despite speaking about being neutral, Colonel Dudley's actions were seen as a betrayal, making people skeptical about the Army's involvement in the war.

Although Lincoln is under military lockdown, Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 features heaps of violence and betrayal. It also sets the stage for a brutal showdown as McSween House goes up in flames.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 ending: The McSween House is set ablaze

In Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7, the McSween house, with the Regulators inside, turns into a chaotic battlefield. Things get intense when a Regulator lookout messes up and accidentally causes the death of a soldier. Riley then manages to talk Colonel Dudley into giving the green light for an attack on the McSween house.

Despite Dudley initially being hesitant, the McSween house goes up in flames with Billy and the Regulators inside and the Seven Rivers Gang ensuring they can't escape from outside. This leaves Billy and the Regulators with only a few choices. They can either deal with the fire, give up, or risk being shot by the enemy.

Susan McSween tries to ask Dudley for help, but he refuses because he wants to stay neutral. Despite her brave effort, she has to return to the burning house.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7: A failed attempt at keeping the peace

Even though Dudley claims he's impartial, the military does not seem to be doing a great job at keeping the peace in Lincoln. The soldier's death and the burning of the McSween house highlight that the Army can't keep things under control. Dudley not picking a side makes things worse, proving that staying neutral can be just as harmful as taking a stand.

The military stepping in to calm things down ends up making the situation even more chaotic. Their strict enforcement of curfews and inability to protect civilians like Dulcinea and other peaceful protestors show that the Army doesn't help calm things down in Lincoln but seems to cause more violence.

Alex McSween's death and Billy's revenge

Caught in the middle of the chaos, Alex McSween bravely makes his last stand. With just his Bible in his hand, he tries to surrender, but is mercilessly shot by Beckwith from Jesse's gang. McSween's death highlights the grim reality of giving up to a ruthless foe, strengthening the Regulators' determination to keep fighting until the very end.

As the house goes up in flames, Billy and a couple of Regulators pull off a bold escape. In a tense face-off, Billy gets back at Beckwith by taking him out in the fire. This revenge only strengthens Billy's determination and hints at the violent showdown that is yet to come in his ongoing feud with Jesse and the corrupt enemies standing in his way.

Jesse's lack of caring about Beckwith's death proves that he's more interested in money than friendship, which sets him apart from Billy. While Billy believes in fighting for what's right and sticking by his friends, Jesse's attitude towards his crew sets the stage for a showdown.

Billy the Kid season 2 is available to stream on MGM+.