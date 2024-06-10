Billy the Kid Season 2 (Part 2) Episode 6 ending explained: Who is the new Sheriff in town?

In the latest episode of Billy the Kid season 2, titled The Plea, fans saw a showdown in Lincoln. Aired on June 9, 2024, this episode depicted Billy and his crew having a tough time trying to take over the town from the shady house.

The episode depicted how things got turned upside down in the power struggle, especially when the Army swooped in out of nowhere. However, the most interesting development occurred when they appointed Pat Garrett as the new Sheriff.

Billy the Kid premiered on April 24, 2022, and the first part of season 2 dropped on October 15, 2023. Tom Blyth plays Billy the Kid, alongside Eileen O'Higgins and Daniel Webber. The show is directed by Otto Bathurst and produced by Michael Hirst.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6 ending: The conflicted new Sheriff

Pat Garrett's appointment as the new Sheriff of Lincoln shakes things up in the ongoing conflict. Introduced in season 1, episode 5, Pat is portrayed as a reformed gunslinger with a complicated history. Now, Pat finds himself in the middle of a power struggle between Billy and the House on Billy the Kid season 2.

Pat's relationships with important figures like Billy, Jesse, and Murphy force him to figure out how to uphold justice in a town full of corruption. He has to keep things in line in a town where the law can be shady due to people like the Governor and Attorney General.

This episode showed Pat struggling with doing his job while staying true to his values. While Billy is always fighting for justice, even if it means getting rough, Pat is supposed to be upholding the law. It's a tough spot for Pat, where every choice he makes could sway things in favor of either Billy or the corrupt House.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6 ending: Billy's strategic moves and setbacks

In episode 6, Billy the Kid thought he had a solid plan to take over Lincoln, especially with the support he was gaining and the dislike for the House's control. The Regulators, backed by fed-up locals, appeared to have a clear advantage in numbers and strategy. They were all set for the big showdown, while the House's forces seemed unprepared and outnumbered.

Even though Billy had some things going for him, his troops froze up when it counted, causing them to miss out on some key chances to win big. This highlighted Billy's strategic planning and how much his crew looked up to him. But at the end of the day, war is unpredictable and can be affected by outside factors.

On Billy the Kid season 2, The Regulators did well in the skirmish at first, showing they were ready and determined. However, they didn't follow through on their early success, which made people wonder about their overall strategy. When the Army showed up out of nowhere, it messed up Billy's plans, forcing him to think on his feet.

Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6 ending: The army's unexpected intervention

The Army showing up in Lincoln during episode 6 changed the game, messing with the power balance. They were supposed to be at Fort Stanton keeping the peace but ended up getting dragged into the whole situation due to the governor's orders. Billy and his crew were not expecting that curveball on Billy the Kid season 2, and it messed up their plans for a win.

The Army jumped in out of nowhere to try and calm things down and keep things in check during the chaos of the Lincoln County War. This threw Billy and the House for a loop. Billy had to rethink his plan to take over Lincoln with the Army now in the mix. Even with his increasing support and strategic edge, the military presence put a halt to everything, showing just how unpredictable the situation had become.

Pat Garrett felt a bit relieved by the Army staying out of things, but it also showed him how little power he had in a town full of crookedness and mixed loyalties. The whole thing ended with Billy chatting with Pat, talking about his plans for the town's future and wondering if being a sheriff was even worth it in a place like that. As Billy walked off, Pat thought about pulling out his gun, showing just how tough his choices were and hinting at trouble down the road.

Viewers can stream Billy the Kid season 2 on Amazon Prime Video and MGM Plus.