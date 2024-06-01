Billy the Kid Season 2 (Part 2): Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Get ready for Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2), the continuation of the epic romantic adventure series based on the legendary outlaw's life. It is releasing on June 2, 2024.

The show centers on Billy the Kid, portrayed by Tom Blyth, as he travels the uncharted territory of the American West in the 19th century. He becomes involved in the conflict between the Jesse Evans Gang and his Regulators, a group of cowboys and small-town ranch owners in Lincoln County, New Mexico, during the Lincoln County War.

Rachel Leiterman is the director and Michael Hirst wrote the show. Fans enjoy how they portrayed the Wild West era which lasted from the 1800s to the early 1900s. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this continuation, as the show delves into the intense history of the Lincoln County War.

Trending

Billy the Kid season 2 (Part 2) will be released on June 2, 2024

Season 2 of Billy the Kid will be dropping on June 2, 2024, exclusively on MGM Plus. The first half of the season came out on October 15, 2023, and gave us a taste of the action with the first four episodes.

Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2) will be the last four episodes, making a total of 8 episodes for the season. The first four episodes that aired in 2023 set the scene for the showdown coming up. You can also watch part 1 on MGM Plus.

Cast and characters of Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2)

Below is the complete list of the cast and their characters in Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2) :

Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid

Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans

Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty

Alex Roe as Pat Garrett

Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger

Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith

Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson

Ian Tracey as Frank Baker

Jonah Collier as young Billy the Kid

Brendan Fletcher as George Coe

Mark Krysko as Andrew "Buckshot" Roberts

Reilly Dolman as Richard "Dick" Brewer

Josh Cruddas as Fred Waite

Tom Carey as John Middleton

Javier Lacroix as Juan Patrón

Pepe Johnson as Tom O'Folliard

Guilherme Babilônia as Yginio Salazar

What to expect from Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2)?

In the upcoming episodes of Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2), things will heat up between Billy the Kid's crew and the Jesse Evans Gang. The dealings of the Santa Fe Ring will be brought to light. This group was notorious for their corrupt ways, like bribery and intimidation, and they used their influence to control politics and law enforcement in the area. Their actions caused a lot of chaos and discontent, especially during the Lincoln County War.

Tom Blyth, doing a great job as Billy the Kid, will keep showing us how the outlaw tries to hold onto his soul and his love during the chaos of the war. His friendship with Jesse Evans, played by Daniel Webber, will be tested as they face off in battle.

Blyth told MovieFone in an interview dated May 29, 2024,

"Part two begins where we left off with Tunstall being killed, who was his mentor and father figure. Billy’s grieving. He's also lost his beloved Dulcinea, which ended in a fiery fight where he didn't want to give up the life and she needed him to give up the life."

He added about Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2),

"He's finally ready to step into those shoes and become a General, basically."

New characters, like journalist Ash Upson played by Ryan Kennedy, are being introduced, which could mean something big for Billy's story. Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2) will also take a closer look at the history of the Lincoln County War, digging into the rivalries and power struggles that led to all the violence.

Get ready for some action and plot twists in Billy the Kid season 2 (part 2).