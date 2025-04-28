Black Mirror season 4: Who voices the character at the end of USS Callister?

Black Mirror season 4 premiered on Netflix on December 29, 2017. The anthology series, developed by Charlie Brooker, explores the connection between society and technology, frequently through disturbing individual narratives. Every episode investigates various locations and individuals, showcasing a range of futuristic and alternate reality situations.

Ad

A well-known episode from Black Mirror season 4, USS Callister, showcases Robert Daly, portrayed by Jesse Plemons, who constructs a digital realm inspired by his favorite television series. The ensemble features Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel.

The tale revolves around the virtual duplicates confined within Daly's imagined gaming universe. Near the conclusion of USS Callister, a new character's voice emerges, indicating a larger universe outside of Daly's influence.

The voice that is heard at the conclusion of Black Mirror season 4 episode USS Callister is Aaron Paul’s. He provides the voice for the character known as Gamer691. Even though it was a short voice cameo, it became more meaningful later with Paul's complete live-action appearance in Black Mirror season 6.

Ad

Trending

Aaron Paul's role and connection to Black Mirror?

Aaron Paul, who voices Gamer691 in USS Callister, later appeared in a live-action role in Black Mirror season 6's Beyond the Sea. (Image via Netflix)

Aaron Paul is an American actor known for his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. This performance earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Ad

In addition to his work in drama, Paul expanded into animation by voicing Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman, a Netflix animated series. He also played a major role in Westworld, a science fiction series that explores themes related to consciousness and technology.

In Black Mirror, besides voicing Gamer691 in USS Callister, Aaron Paul also took on a prominent role in the season 6 episode Beyond the Sea, where he played the character Cliff Stanfield. This episode showcased him in a live-action role, enhancing his link to the anthology's investigation of human and technological conflicts.

Ad

In USS Callister, Aaron Paul's cameo as the voice character Gamer691 occurs at the end of the episode when the digital crew, having gained their freedom, encounters another player in the online universe. Paul’s appearance was intended as a hidden easter egg.

Paul's character speaks in a blunt and aggressive manner, adding an unexpected twist of humor to the episode's tense ending. Discussions on Reddit later highlighted that Paul's cameo subtly tied into the expanded Black Mirror universe, particularly given his larger role in Black Mirror season 6.

Ad

What happens in USS Callister in Black Mirror season 4?

Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, trapped in his virtual creation in Black Mirror season 4 episode USS Callister. (Image via Netflix)

USS Callister, the first episode of Black Mirror season 4, follows Robert Daly, a programmer who co-founded the company Callister Inc. and developed a popular online multiplayer game called Infinity. In a private, modified version of Infinity, Daly uploads digital clones of his coworkers, creating a simulated environment where he exerts complete control.

Ad

The clones retain the memories and personalities of their real-world counterparts but are trapped within Daly's personal space-fantasy narrative based on a television show he admires.

Nanette Cole, a new employee at Callister Inc., becomes one of the digital clones. She devises a plan to escape Daly’s control. Working with the other clones, she orchestrates a strategy to blackmail her real-world self into extracting Daly's DNA sample, which is crucial for his control.

Ad

As an asteroid threatens the digital ship, the crew successfully uploads their consciousnesses into the public online version of Infinity, leaving Daly isolated inside his private, corrupted version of the game.

At the end of Black Mirror season 4 USS Callister episode, the liberated crew enters the broader universe of Infinity, where they are greeted by an online player named Gamer691, voiced by Aaron Paul. This encounter signifies that the digital crew is now part of a larger, dynamic online community. The ending suggests a new beginning for the crew, free from Daly's control but still facing the challenges of the vast online world.

Ad

All seven seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More