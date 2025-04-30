Black Snow season 1 recap: All to know before watching season 2

Australian crime-drama Black Snow premiered on the Australian OTT platform, Stan, on January 1, 2023. The series was created by Lucas Taylor, who also joined the team of writers alongside Boyd Quakawoot and Beatrix Christian. It was nominated for several titles under the 13th AACTA Awards and the Logie Awards of 2023.

Season 1 of Black Snow, set in 2019, introduces the main protagonist - Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel) of the Queensland Police Service. While it was filmed in numerous locations around Queensland, Australia, Cormack is assigned to a cold case in the fictional town of Ashford. The series takes a whodunnit flow as Cormack dives into a 1994 case detailing the murder of a 17-year old Isabel Baker. Isabel was a member of the South Sea Islander community, also known as the Kanakas.

Black Snow was renewed for a second season in March 2024, which was released on January 1, 2025. This time, based in the fictional town of Moorevale in 2024, Cormack is assigned the missing persons case of Zoe Jacobs from 2003. He accepts this case while also discreetly trying to solve the case of his own brother's disappearance in 1994.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Snow season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Was Isabel hiding something on Black Snow season 1?

Season 1 of Black Snow reveals what brought Cormack to Ashford - the unearthing of the local high school's time capsule, which contained possible evidence of the gruesome murder that's haunted this small town for 25 years. 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) was found murdered the night after a school event, without a clue in sight. The teenager had written a few words to contribute to this time capsule, about her small town being full of monsters, revealing that she was scared of something or someone.

The victim was the rebellious daughter of the local church pastor, who was known to be strict with his family. Her sister, Hazel (Jemmason Power), is at the forefront during Cormack's investigation, though she is wary of how much she can open up to him. He tries to track down Isabel's boyfriend at the time, Anton, who now has a daughter with Hazel, Kalana.

Cormack is very detailed in his investigation, enquiring with the locals who knew Isabel, watching videos of hers shot by her friends, and realizes that she had been followed for a long time by a suspicious blue car before her murder.

Billy Hopkins, a friend of Isabel's, steps up and talks about the possibility of Steve Walcott's involvement in her murder, but he is quickly dismissed by Steve and his wife.

Is Steve Walcott the murderer?

As he digs deeper, Cormack discovers that two teenage boys were reported missing around the same time as Isabel, making him wonder if the two cases were somehow connected. His suspicions arise when Billy Hopkins suddenly dies in a motorcycle accident on the way to provide information implicating the Walcotts.

It is later revealed that Isabel was aware of Steve Walcott's involvement in the disappearance of "the lost boys", and in trying to help save them, was killed by Steve.

Black Snow season 2 will premiere in the United States on AMC+ on April 24, 2025.

