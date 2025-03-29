Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 2 recap: Is Bosch crossing ethical boundaries?

The second episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3, titled Bosching Bosch, keeps that tension and drama going from the premiere of last season. This episode delves deeper into the complex lives of its characters as it presents the audience with a mix of emotional depth and investigatory suspense. It also opens up an important question: Is Harry Bosch blurring moral lines in his unrelenting quest for justice?

The final answer is yes, but with nuance. Bosch operates in morally gray areas, driven by an unwavering commitment to uncover the truth and deliver justice, no matter the cost. In this episode, his combative methods, including a physical altercation with Kurt Dockweiler and questionable wartime choices exposed by his old friend, reveal a man who is willing to stretch the rules for the greater good.

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode opens on a somber note as Harry Bosch attends the military funeral of his former comrade, Josh Brady. Maddie Bosch is present at the funeral, where she meets another veteran, Ken Gurbizs, and her father's former colleague in Afghanistan.

At the wake, Gurbiz recounts a harrowing account of their wartime experiences that treads the boundary of war crimes, an ethically complicated encounter that had left a few civilians injured. This unsettles Maddie so much that she is forced to wrestle with the multifaceted nature of her father's conduct during the war.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Bosch solves a cryptic missing family case

Amid personal crisis, Bosch is visited by Siobhan Murphy, an Irish woman who wants him to assist her in locating her missing daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. They disappeared without warning, but the LAPD has not labeled the case as suspicious.

Bosch's instincts are telling him that there is more to it, so he carefully goes through financial records and interviews associates. His first discovery is disturbing information about the son-in-law's construction company, which was financially troubled, and suggests embezzlement as a motive for the family's vanishing.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Maddie's moral dilemma

In the meantime, detectives Robertson and Lopez pursue an investigation of the murder of Kurt Dockweiler. They meet with Dockweiler's attorney, James Rafferty, who reports that Bosch threatened to murder his client during an interrogation.

The claim puts Bosch in the light of suspicion, so Robertson and Lopez request video of the event. In the video, Bosch accosts Dockweiler before Jerry Edgar jumps into the fray.

Maddie, still trying to process the disturbing tale she learned from Gurbizs, seeks the advice of Honey Chandler. Chandler, a candidate for District Attorney of Los Angeles, reminds Maddie that wartime choices are not easily made and encourages her to approach her father with greater empathy.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Robertson and Lopez get close to Bosch

The deeper the investigation goes, Bosch remains on the case of the missing family. He and Siobhan go to the home of the family, and his trusted friend, Mo 'Maurice' Bassi, gathers information from the neighbors.

Mo discovers a video that depicts the family departing from the house, but the situation appears unusual. Bosch and Siobhan later go to the cabin where the family used to pass time.

With Sheriff Beto Orestes in tow, they find one of the young girls' comfort blankets stashed within the house, a clear sign that the family did not depart voluntarily. Elsewhere, Robertson and Lopez investigate another avenue.

They break into Bosch's office and discover a thank-you letter from the Dignan family, citing a parole recommendation Bosch authored on behalf of Curtis Dignan, who shared time with Preston Borders in Wasco State Prison. This revelation heightens the intrigue and questions Bosch's motives and associations.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: LAPD and the charity event controversy

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode also addresses Bosch's connection to the LAPD, as Chandler recruits him to investigate why the department didn't take Sheehan's threat seriously at the charity gala. Bosch's investigation uncovers a potential scam by Lt. Thorne and an absence of further security at the gala, another twist.

Robertson and Lopez's inquiry leads them to Rita Tedesco, who is poised to answer a call from her husband, Preston Borders. They threaten her with the loss of her probation arrangement if she doesn't cooperate in the matter of the hit on Dockweiler and Borders' possible implication.

Rita demurs at first, visibly shaken by the threat, but eventually decides she has no other option. Her hesitation and tense behavior infuse tension into the scene, underscoring the high stakes and her vulnerable position.

The series concludes with a dramatic and emotional revelation at the cabin of the missing family, leading into still more revelations. As Bosch and Siobhan continue to uncover evidence, it becomes more and more apparent that this is anything but a straightforward case.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

