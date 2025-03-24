Bosch: Legacy season 3- Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Bosch: Legacy season 3 will come back for its third and last season in 2025, wrapping up Harry Bosch's journey. Adapted from Michael Connelly's popular detective novels, the show picks up from where the original Bosch series left off, depicting the life of Harry Bosch, a retired LAPD detective turned private investigator.

Ad

Titus Welliver returns as Bosch, dealing with intricate cases and issues in his personal life that have enthralled people since the first run of Bosch. This spin-off features Bosch as he teams up with defense attorney Honey Chandler as he struggles to balance his worries about his daughter Maddie, a young LAPD police officer.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 is expected to sustain the mix of crime-solving and character development that has endeared the series to its audience.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Bosch: Legacy season 3- Release Date

Ad

Bosch: Legacy season 3 is set to air on March 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The pre-renewal of the series, before season 2 was released, indicates its sustained popularity and fan investment in characters and storylines. The last season will have 10 episodes, with the first four episodes released on the premiere date, then two new episodes weekly until the finale on April 17, 2025.

Cast details Bosch: Legacy season 3

Ad

There will be a mix of familiar actors and newcomers in season 3. Below is the star cast for the season:

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch , the gritty private investigator.

, the gritty private investigator. Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch , the new LAPD cop.

, the new LAPD cop. Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler , a defense attorney with shifting political ambitions.

, a defense attorney with shifting political ambitions. Stephen A. Chang as Maurice "Mo" Bassi , Bosch's go-to tech specialist.

, Bosch's go-to tech specialist. Troy Evans as Detective "Barrel" Johnson and Gregory Scott Cummins as Detective "Crate" Moore , the old-school detectives.

, the old-school detectives. Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez , a conscientious police officer.

, a conscientious police officer. Anthony Gonzales as Rico Perez, Maddie's police partner.

Ad

New cast members might include Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Andrea Cortés, Dale Dickey, and Tommy Martinez. However, specific details about their roles remain undisclosed.

As Bosch: Legacy season 3 gets ready to wrap up, the series is likely to continue its emphasis on morally ambiguous characters and suspenseful storylines. With high personal stakes and unresolved tensions from earlier seasons, the last chapter is set to make a lasting impact.

Although this might be the conclusion of Bosch's saga in this series, the world of Bosch will continue with a spinoff based on Renée Ballard, and the legacy of the stories will be ensured.

Ad

Where to watch

All of the episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The original Bosch series and the first two seasons of Bosch: Legacy are also available to stream on different platforms. This provides new viewers with a chance to experience the entire story arc from beginning to end.

What to expect from Bosch: Legacy season 3

Ad

Season 3 will be very much about personal stakes for Harry Bosch. Following the kidnapping of his daughter Maddie, the narrative explores Bosch's resolve to seek justice at all costs. In doing so, he gets involved with the Mexican drug cartels, providing an increased level of danger.

Maddie Bosch will also be confronted with moral and ethical crises as she gets to understand her father's past, specifically over whispers of a prison hit related to him. The series is likely to trace the intricacies of the father-daughter relationship when Maddie tests her definition of right and wrong.

Ad

While that is going on, Honey Chandler's political aspirations as a candidate for District Attorney can bring courtroom drama into the show, enhancing the entire story.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback