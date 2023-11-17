Will there be Bosch: Legacy season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

For those waiting eagerly for Bosch: Legacy season 3, there is good news. As per an interview in Collider, work on the third season is in full swing. Producers Henrik Bastin and Tom Bernardo told the publication that they are developing a complete road map for season 3. So we can expect the production to roll soon.

Season 2 of the police procedural drama started airing on October 20, 2023 and culminated on November 9, 2023. But even before the edition was broadcast, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for a third season in May.

So, if you are still in doubt, here is a confirmed update: There will be a Bosch: Legacy season 3, but the release date is not out yet.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 has no plot details or release date yet

As mentioned earlier, the announcement of Bosch: Legacy season 3 arrived in May. Amazon Freevee, the free ad-supported video-on-demand streamer, handed over the next round that will most certainly take the story of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), and Harry’s daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) forward.

While declaring the same, Lauren Anderson, an executive at Amazon Studios, said:

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over. This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

While the plot details are not out yet, it seems Bosch: Legacy season 3 will delve deeper into Chandler’s decision to run for the District Attorney along with rapist Preston Borders’ taunt call to Harry Bosch, all seen in the season 2 climax.

Talking about Chandler’s arc in particular, Bernardo told Collider:

“From a storytelling standpoint, knowing that you're gonna have real estate to build these stories and that you can naturally build up to certain moments, like for example, at the end of Season 2, when Chandler is announcing that she's going to run for DA, we discussed it during the season, but it lent itself to where that character was going, and it gave us an opportunity to evolve the show and put her in a new world."

To recall, Harry Bosch was introduced in an Amazon Prime Video series titled Bosch. At that point, the character was a Los Angeles Police Department Detective III. By the time Legacy rolled, he was a retired homicide detective turned private investigator.

Giving him company in the main cast, apart from Chandler and Madeline "Maddie" Bosch, are Harry's technology expert Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen Chang) and Maddie’s training officer Officer Reyna Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez).

It is expected that all the main cast members will be seen again in Bosch: Legacy season 3. As for the release date, the third season will arrive somewhere next year. Given that the twin Hollywood strikes are over, and the writers are back on the dock, the principal photography should commence soon.

So fans can expect Bosch: Legacy season 3 by mid-2024. Meanwhile, you can stream the first two seasons of Legacy on Freevee and all seven of Bosch on Freevee and Prime Video.