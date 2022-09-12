Who is Titus Welliver? Meet the actor who plays Lex Luthor in Titans Season 4

The new season of Titans is all set to bring some ground-breaking changes with the introduction of Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor. The HBO Max show's fourth season is set to premiere in November, with the creators looking at some interesting developments with the shrewd criminal mastermind, who has become a pop-culture figure over the years.

What makes this even more interesting is the strong link between Connor, aka Superboy (Joshua Orpin), and Lex, who happens to be one of the DNAs used to create Superboy (the other being Superman, of course). Titus Welliver is no stranger to the spotlight, having appeared in a series of great shows like Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy. According to showrunner Greg Walker, Titans' approach to Lex's character "has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power," which would explain why Wellevier is such a natural choice.

Read on for more details about Titus Welliver and his role as Lex Luthor in Titans.

Who is Titus Welliver and where have you seen him before?

Born on March 12, 1962, in New Haven, Connecticut, Welliver grew up in an artistic environment, with his father Neil being a renowned landscape painter and his mother Norma a fashion illustrator. He was raised in Philadelphia and New York City. He credits a lot of his creative development to the environment he grew up in.

Titus Welliver wanted to become a painter like his father but later decided to pursue acting. He moved to New York in 1980 to pursue this passion. He enrolled in HB Acting Studios while attending New York University, while working small jobs to sustain himself. His dedication paid off when he landed a paid role in Navy Seals (1990). This was just the beginning for the actor.

He soon began appearing in films frequently while continuing his theater work. His early credentials include The Doors (1991), JFK (1991), and Matlock (1986). His theater work encompassed a variety of productions, including American Buffalo. He also guest starred in many TV shows, including The Commish and L.A. Order. After a few years of recurring roles, he landed a role in Steven Bochco's Brooklyn South (1997).

Since then, he has done a myriad of TV shows, including Sons of Anarchy, The Good Wife, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Welliver's most recognizable TV role came in 2014 when he was cast as LAPD Homicide Detective Harry Bosch in Bosch (2014). After seven seasons as the iconic character, he has continued the portrayal in Bosch: Legacy. According to reports, Titus Welliver has a net worth of around $4 million.

Apart from Welliver's towering presence in the upcoming season of Titans, the presence of Lex Luthor is also bound to cause sufficient confusion in Superboy's life. Speaking about the development, showrunner Greg Walker said:

"He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do?"

Speaking to EW about casting Titus Welliver, Walker said:

"You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show. But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez Titans editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show, and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

Titans season 4 will premiere in November 2022 on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Somava