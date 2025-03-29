Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 3 recap — Is Bosch being framed or falling apart?

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 3, released on March 27, 2025, is titled Blankie. The episode explored the Murphy family's enigmatic disappearance and the accusations implicating Harry Bosch in Kurt Dockweiler's murder, forcing him to navigate a treacherous path full of suspicion and danger. It raises the question of whether Bosch is being set up or if he is finally falling apart under pressure.

As the episode unfolds, it becomes evident that Bosch is neither unraveling nor entirely innocent. Instead, he is caught in a web of manipulation where truth and deceit blur, leaving viewers questioning the true nature of justice. Preston Borders' game-playing and Honey Chandler's District Attorney campaign further complicate Bosch's life. The episode sees justice and survival intermingling in such a way that Bosch has to fight not only his adversaries but also his demons.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 - The Gallagher investigation heats up

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The show begins with a haunting flashback to the masked kidnapper entering the Murphy residence, taking a young girl who clutches her favorite blankie for dear life. In the current period, Bosch and the chief scour the family cabin, where evidence of the identical blankie indicates their worst-case scenario: the family got abducted.

Bosch and the chief wonder if the family has been smuggled across the Mexican border, adding an element of urgency to their search. As Bosch continues to dig, his investigation takes him to Gallagher Equipment Rentals. Interrogating Finbar McShane and Sheila Walsh regarding previous disagreements Gallagher had with the business before his mysterious disappearance elicits mysterious answers.

A compelling clue directs Bosch to Justin Boatman, whose aggressive response to confrontation only serves to increase Bosch's suspicions. Bosch quickly disarms Boatman's ferocity in a sequence that serves to remind the retired detective of his continuing vigor.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 - Preston borders

In the meantime, the Preston Borders subplot remains fascinating. Detectives Robertson and Lopez go to see Borders at Wasco State Prison to investigate his finances and phone calls. Contrary to Borders' assertions that Bosch has been financially supporting him, Lopez discovers nothing to support this.

Borders insists on a sit-down with the District Attorney, and the detectives are left wondering if he really has information or is just looking for a temporary break from prison life. This doubt over Borders adds a psychological dimension to the episode, as viewers are left to wonder what his motives are.

Viewers are left wondering whether Borders is conning Bosch or if he has information that will incriminate Bosch for Kurt Dockweiler's murder.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 - Maddie's frayed relationship with Bosch

Adding to Bosch's troubles is the growing rift with his daughter, Maddie. Her cold demeanor reflects her lingering doubts about Bosch's moral compass and potential involvement in past war crimes.

The strain is palpable, even with Coltrane, the family dog, sensing the tension. Maddie's detachment serves as an emotional anchor for the episode, reminding viewers that Bosch's professional and personal lives are deeply intertwined.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 - Honey Chandler's campaign

Amid the chaos, Honey Chandler's campaign for District Attorney is picking up steam. But Bosch's looming grand jury hearing in connection with the Borders case promises to muddy the waters. Chandler vows to use her connections in the DA's office to reveal any evidence against Bosch before it can sidetrack her campaign.

Bosch warns Maddie of possible repercussions, telling her to report her encounter with Dockweiler to protect herself. This appeal is a demonstration of Bosch's protective nature and the dangerous situation they are both in.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 - A chilling cliffhanger

Bosch's exchange with Maurice "Mo" Bassi is a lighter moment when they bet on whether Finbar McShane will get involved in an illicit transaction. Bosch's guess comes true, and Bassi grudgingly pays out. The fleeting levity is, however, short-lived. The show ends on a chilling note, with the Murphy family gagged and tied up in the trunk of a car. The kidnappers split up the little girl, heightening the feeling of horror.

Catch the latest episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

