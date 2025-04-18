Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 10 recap: Who is the flower girls killer?

In the suspenseful last episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3, fans finally learn the long-awaited solution to one of the series' most unsettling enigmas: Jeremy McKee, a firefighter, is the Flower Girls murderer. The murderer, whose crimes have tormented Harry Bosch for more than a decade, is finally apprehended.

Through the collective efforts of Bosch, Detective Renee Ballard and their team, the turning point in the series not only brings closure to the Flower Girls case but also heralds a great change in the Bosch world by paving the way for future stories with Ballard in the lead. Let's explore what happened in Bosch: Legacy season 3 epiosde 10.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: An old case reopened

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/ Prime Video)

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 10 begins with Bosch and his daughter Maddie having dinner at Taylor's Steakhouse, talking about their recent turmoil and the consequences of the follow-home robberies. But peace is short-lived, as Bosch realizes that he is being tailed.

The person who was tailing him is Renee Ballard, an LAPD detective from Robbery-Homicide. Ballard confronts Bosch at his office, demanding the cold case files he stole from her — files related to the unsolved Flower Girls murders.

The Flower Girls, three women killed and discarded under similar conditions, have been a case that has haunted Bosch for years, whose photos sit on his desk. The killer returns, and Ballard requires Bosch's duplicates of the files. Bosch, though, insists on viewing the new files before he will give over his originals, opening the door to an uncomfortable but necessary collaboration.

Ballard's superior, Rick Seals, was anxious to use the encounter with Bosch as an excuse to serve him a search warrant, but District Attorney Honey Chandler warns Bosch, enabling him to arrive empty-handed. Bosch informs Ballard that he will pursue the case one way or another, with or without her assistance. Ballard does some back-and-forth, brings the murder books to Bosch's apartment, and the investigation goes into high gear.

The crew quickly connects the latest murder to Filipino Town's sex trade, with the victim bearing obvious signs of the killer's signature MO. Bosch thinks that the killer could be a cop, based on the tactical approach of the killings, but Ballard isn't so sure. Mo Bassi and favorite couple Crate and Barrel lend a hand, working the case from all sides.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Maddie cracks the case

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Maddie discovers a promising lead — a fireman named Jeremy McKee, who has been spotted near the station. Although McKee looks unremarkable, Maddie's gut senses that there's more to him. Crate and Barrel start shadowing him, while Maddie and Vasquez obtain McKee's DNA through a breathalyzer test during a traffic stop.

Bosch and Ballard are shaken when they find out that Seals has withheld key DNA evidence — a bit of information that could have advanced the case more quickly. Despite the setbacks, the investigation presses on. Mo takes matters into his own hands, breaking into McKee's house and finding additional evidence that brings the case to the edge of a breakthrough.

The break occurs when Bosch and Ballard, and their team, follow McKee to a secluded area where they catch him in the act of preparing to murder another woman. Bosch apprehends McKee, and after a fierce fight, the murderer is taken into custody. The case against McKee is airtight — DNA, the murder weapon and computer files connecting him to the crimes. With this concrete evidence in hand, Chandler can go ahead with the prosecution.

Jeremy McKee is finally exposed as the Flower Girls murderer — in bringing a welcome closure to one of Bosch's most personal cases.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The end of an era

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 10 concludes with Bosch and Ballard looking back on their collaboration. While their collaboration was tense, there's mutual respect between the two detectives.

"I think some of that darkness has gotten into you,"

Ballard says, suggesting the emotional burden Bosch bears. As Bosch leaves, the sun sets — on the day, and maybe on his legendary career.

As Bosch walks off into the night, this closes the case — and perhaps a new chapter for Renee Ballard. The last shot suggests that Bosch's world is far from over and that it will go on with Renee Ballard at the center, with her spin-off series already being developed.

Catch the latest epsiode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

