"But why did this have to change?" — Oliver Hudson reacts to Teddi Mellencamp admitting he was previously her "hall pass"

Best known for his role as Adam Rhodes in Rules of Engagement, Oliver Hudson recently hosted an episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast with Terri Mellencamp as a guest. In the episode dated May 19, 2024, Mellencamp confessed that it was a good time to tell Oliver that he was her hall pass back in the day.

She also added the phrase "not anymore, sorry no offense" to her statement.

Expressing surprise and seemingly a playful hint of disappointment, Oliver Howard stated:

“But why did this have to change? What happened? I mean, did I get older? I mean, I’ve done a little botox and filler to try to keep up.”

Replying to Oliver's question, Mellencamp mentioned that facial hair was an issue for her. She also told the podcast host that when her husband overthrows his facial hair, she asks him to "reel it in".

"It's gotten too real" - Teddi Mellencamp's husband commented on Oliver Hudson being her hall pass

In the podcast episode, titled Little Ditty 'bout Teddi and Oliver, after Teddi Mellencamp confessed to Oliver Hudson being her hall pass, the Dawsons Creek actor joked about facial hair being s*xy.

Oliver Hudson also proceeded to ask Teddi Mellencamp if she preferred a more refined, buttoned-up, and clean-shaven man, to which Teddi mentioned that she preferred the sleek look from the '90s. Teddi and Oliver recalled that they first met in Colorado when Teddi approached him, owing to her crush on Oliver.

That is when Teddi's husband said her "hall pass is here now it's gotten too real." Extending the conversation about hall passes in their marriages, Oliver said he wouldn't be jealous if his wife Erinn Bartlett used the opportunity to sleep with Brad Pitt. Moreover, Oliver Hudson mentioned that his current hall pass is Dua Lipa, given that she's talented and attractive.

Oliver Hudson and Teddi also talked about the latter's melanoma wherein she mentioned she was on a run with Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who noticed that something was different with Teddi's shoulder. In March 2022, Teddi shared a picture of herself showcasing her biopsy and urged everyone to get their "yearly skin checks".

Sharing her story, Teddi Mellencamp told the podcast that after getting diagnosed and treated for melanoma the first time, she thought "it was kind of done." She stated in the Sibling Revelry podcast:

"And then it just kept happening over and over. The first one they just cut it out and then we thought it was fine but now I mean as my oncologist said 'You've won Melanoma'."

She stated that she's had more melanoma moles as compared to others in the cancer facility where she was treated.

Additionally, Teddi Mellencamp also talked about her equation with her father John Mellencamp, and how their tumultuous relationship is in a better place at the moment.

Oliver Hudson married Erinn Bartlet in 2006 and the duo have three children: Rio, Bodhi, and Wilder.

On the other hand, Teddi Mellencamp is married to Edwin Arroyave. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame has three biological children Slate, Dove, and Cruz, and is stepmother to Bella who is Arroyave's daughter from his previous marriage to Christina Mecklenburg.