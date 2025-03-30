Can Doctor Odyssey feature a throuple in the future? Here’s what Phillipa Soo thinks 

ABC's medical sea drama, Doctor Odyssey, has captivated viewers with its complicated interpersonal dynamics and dramatic plot turns. The show follows the lives of doctors and healthcare workers aboard a high-end cruise ship, with high-level medical crises colliding with difficult interpersonal relationships.

Perhaps the most talked-about subject is the complicated dynamic between Dr. Max Bankman, Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan, and Nurse Tristan Silva, whose drama has intensified in recent weeks.

A turning point in the midseason finale saw the trio's relationship take an intimate turn, fueling speculation about Avery's possible pregnancy and sparking debates over a potential throuple—a mutually consenting romantic relationship between three people.

This has also reignited rumors about whether Doctor Odyssey will keep experimenting with the boundaries of traditional network TV romances.

Doctor Odyssey: Phillipa Soo's take on the throuple

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Phillipa Soo, who portrays Avery, has been eager to explore such unusual relationship dynamics on television. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 24, 2025, she shared her intrigue with the idea, saying:

"We've never seen it on television before in this way and in this particular arrangement in this particular genre. I'm fascinated by it."

Soo feels that exploring non-traditional relationships has the potential to provide new insight, emphasizing the complexity and subtlety of human relationships. The show's willingness to move away from traditional love stories offers a special chance to break with tradition and complicate character development.

Doctor Odyssey: How the love triangle unfolded

The show's storyline has already started pushing against classic romantic clichés. In episode 6, after a night of shared vulnerabilities and deep conversations about their future, Max, Avery, and Tristan share a spontaneous, intimate moment. The unexpected development caught many viewers off guard, laying the groundwork for more explorations of their entangled relationships.

In an interview with TVInsider, Phillipa Soo pondered this twist, mentioning her shock and admiration for the show's bold storytelling. While her comments on women's agency and future choices weren't exclusively about the throuple arc, they underscored the broader theme of character exploration and individual power in the series. She stated:

"I was really proud to explore this conversation that I think many women have with themselves about the choice that they want to make, about their bodies and the futures that they want to have."

Although the show initially embraced the idea of a three-way relationship, later episodes picked up on apprehensions. Both Tristan and Max voiced concerns about sustaining a throuple situation based on individual emotions and societal conceptions of relationships.

Such conflict within the characters enriches the narrative, capturing real-life complexities for individuals who are pondering non-traditional forms of relationships.

Doctor Odyssey: Was Soo able to embrace a throuple fully?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Soo expressed hope that the series will return to exploring the throuple idea. She explained that it's crucial to depict various relationship dynamics, pointing out:

''Humans are complicated, so the more that we can see things like this wonderful throuple or any other complicated human relationships that we can see play out on such a national stage, I think is awesome."

Her comments suggest that the show's producers may be open to experimenting with narrative and social norms. However, there have been no official statements from the producers or showrunners to date indicating that plans are made to explore a throuple relationship.

Adding a throuple in a mainstream TV drama like Doctor Odyssey would represent a great move towards on-screen representation diversity in TV drama. While other programs have broached polyamorous dynamics, none have explored the complexity in the framework of a medical drama on the high seas of a luxury cruise liner.

The setting itself lends itself well to the examination of how one's personal and professional lives converge, particularly in small spaces.

What's next for Max, Avery, and Tristan?

As the series progresses, viewers remain eager to see how the relationships between Max, Avery, and Tristan evolve. The introduction of Avery's pregnancy adds another layer of complexity, potentially influencing the trio's personal and professional decisions. Soo's portrayal of Avery offers a nuanced depiction of a modern woman navigating love, career, and personal autonomy.

Even if Max and Tristan hold the line against a throuple, Avery's pregnancy crisis is still at the heart of Doctor Odyssey's developing drama. Whether she decides between her two co-workers, looks for love elsewhere, or a triad is formed, conflicts keep escalating.

The series has already demonstrated that it isn't hesitant to tread new ground, and with Soo vocally encouraging more mature examinations of relationships, Doctor Odyssey may use the latter half of season 1 to revisit the concept of polyamory.

While the fate of the throuple in Doctor Odyssey remains uncertain, the show's bold approach to human relationships has sparked serious discussions among its audience.

Catch the latest episodes of Doctor Odyssey streaming on ABC.

