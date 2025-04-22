Can fans buy the actual Severance keyboard from the show? Where to buy, details and more

Severance fans have reason to 'Praise Kier,' as keyboards inspired by the hit Apple TV+ series will be launched soon by Atomic Keyboard. In the series, the keyboards are used by the Macrodata Refinement team members—Mark S. Helly R., Irving B., and Dylan G.—while working at Lumon.

Fans who were left disappointed by not being able to get their hands on Apple's Lumon Terminal Pro computer can delight in the chance to own the retro keyboard. It must be noted that the keyboards are not available for purchase as of yet. However, the company intends to roll them out for a limited release on Kickstarter by the summer of 2025.

Everything to know about the Severance-inspired keyboard

Atomic Keyboard plans to launch Severance-inspired keyboards called the MDR Dasher. The keyboards seen in the series are inspired by real computers that were used in workplaces in the 1970s and 1980s. Called the Data General Dasher, they were designed by the Data General Corporation in the mid-1970s.

Atomic Keyboard's product retains the blue and beige color palette, the black optical trackball on the right side, and two oversized mouse keys on top. The layout features a 70% design with 73 keys that do not include the Esc, Ctrl, and Alt keys. It also includes an aluminum case and a USB-C connection that is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux machines.

Currently, the product is in the development stage, with the company taking input from people to finalize the layout of the keyboard.

As per their website, Atomic Keyboard plans to launch the product by June or July 2025 on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Hence, information regarding its cost, product details, purchase info, etc., is not available at the moment. But prospective buyers can join the exclusive pre-launch list to get the latest updates about the launch.

How do the keyboards feature in Severance?

An image of the MDR team at their workstations from the dystopian series (Image via X/@Apple TV)

The day-to-day job of the MDR team in Severance involves refining numbers into different groups based on the feelings they elicit, such as fear, sadness, etc.

The innies Mark S., Helly R., Irving B., and Dylan G. are tasked with sorting numbers that appear on their computer screens. Some numbers appear larger, from the sea of random numbers, due to the similar response they evoke in the innies. They have to encircle the cluster of numbers, using the trackball, and drop them into one of the bins placed at the bottom of the screen.

The bins are further divided into four categories labeled WO, DR, FC, and MA, which stand for Woe, Dread, Frolic, and Malice, respectively. They also represent the founder Kier Eagan's four tempers (emotional components), which he considered to be an instrumental aspect of an individual's character. He also believed that taming these tempers was crucial in mastering oneself.

The data refining work is separated into different files. The season 2 finale revealed that these files are used to improve the severance chip. Mark's wife, Gemma, becomes an unwilling test subject, wherein each file completed by Mark creates a new innie inside Gemma. Since Mark has completed 25 files during his time at Lumon, Gemma's consciousness is split into 25 different innies.

Each of her innies is subjected to a negative experience to determine whether the severance barrier can hold or if the innie can feel the outie's memories and vice versa. Mark's last file, Cold Harbor, which he completes in the season 2 finale, is considered the most important file, with Drummond calling it "one of the greatest moments in the history of the planet."

Viewers can watch all episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+.

