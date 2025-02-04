Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, contestants, where to watch, and more

Celebrity Jeopardy! returns with another engaging quarterfinal matchup as Quarterfinal #5: Chris Distefano, Natalie Morales, and Corbin Bleu airs on ABC at 9:02 PM ET on February 5, 2025. This episode will see three well-known personalities compete in the ongoing tournament, each aiming to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.

Chris Distefano, a comedian and actor recognized for his stand-up performances, will bring humor and quick thinking to the game. Joining him is Natalie Morales, an experienced journalist and television host, whose career in news and entertainment has demonstrated her ability to think on her feet.

Corbin Bleu, an actor and singer best known for his role in High School Musical, completes the lineup. As the quarterfinals progress, Celebrity Jeopardy! continues to test contestants' knowledge across a range of categories. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the game show retains the format of its parent series, with each celebrity competing for charity.

Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! debuted on ABC on January 8, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT, with episodes becoming available for streaming on Hulu the next day. Created by Merv Griffin in 1992 and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show follows a three-round tournament format, with 27 celebrities competing throughout the season.

Release schedule of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3, episode 5, and viewing options explored

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3, Episode 5, titled Quarterfinal #5: Chris Distefano, Natalie Morales, and Corbin Bleu, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9:02 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) (U.S.) Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 9:02 PM Pacific Time (PT) (U.S.) Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 6:02 PM British Time (GMT) Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 2:02 AM Central European Time (CET) Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 3:02 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 7:32 AM Australian Eastern Time (AET) Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 1:02 PM

Celebrity Jeopardy! is primarily available through the following platforms:

ABC Network:

Live Broadcast: In the United States, new episodes air on the ABC television network. Viewers can watch the show live through their local ABC affiliate stations.

Hulu:

Episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! can be streamed on Hulu the day after the ABC airing. Hulu offers several subscription options: the ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free version is available for $18.99 per month. Additionally, the Disney Bundle Trio Basic, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with ads, is available for $16.99 per month.

International Availability:

Canada: Celebrity Jeopardy! airs on certain Canadian stations. Availability may vary by region.

Australia: SBS Viceland broadcasts episodes of Jeopardy!; however, it's advisable to check local listings for Celebrity Jeopardy! airtimes.

Other Regions: International availability is limited. Viewers outside the U.S. should consult local streaming services or broadcasters to determine if the show is accessible in their area.

Streaming options and pricing may change over time and can differ depending on the region. It is advisable to check directly with the relevant platforms or local service providers for the most up-to-date details.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 episode 5: Contestants and what to expect

Celebrity Jeopardy! returns with another quarterfinal match, featuring host Ken Jennings engaging with the contestants in a promotional clip. During the conversation, he asks Natalie Morales about her preparation, to which she humorously replies that she focused on the font. The exchange sets a lighthearted tone before the competition intensifies.

Jennings reminds the contestants that the game is far from over. Corbin Bleu adds that any victory against him will be well-earned, reinforcing the competitive atmosphere. Chris Distefano shares that his father urged him not to embarrass the family name, illustrating the pressure that comes with appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy!

"My father was like, do not embarrass the family name."- Chris Distefano in the promo on Instagram@celebrityjeopardyabc February 4, 2025.

This episode features three contestants with diverse careers. Chris Distefano is a comedian known for his work on MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code. He has released stand-up specials such as Size 38 Waist and Speshy Weshy and hosts the Chrissy Chaos podcast. Natalie Morales, an actress of Cuban descent, has appeared in The Middleman, White Collar, and Parks and Recreation.

She has also worked as a director and writer. Corbin Bleu, best known for High School Musical, has acted in Jump In! and competed in Dancing with the Stars. He has also performed on Broadway.

More about Celebrity Jeopardy!

The official logline of Celebrity Jeopardy! on IMDb reads:

"Celebrity contestants compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."

The season's debut episode included W. Kamau Bell, Camilla Luddington, and Max Greenfield. Notably, all three contestants failed to identify Usher's 2004 hit song "Yeah!" during the Triple Jeopardy round. Despite this, Bell advanced to the semi-finals with $11,009 in winnings.

In terms of viewership, the show has experienced a decline. Recent episodes have seen a dip to 2.44 million viewers, marking a nearly 40% decrease compared to the same period in the previous season as per programminginsider.com on January 23, 2025.

