Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 Episode 6: Release date & time, participants, and more

Celebrity Jeopardy! continues its quarterfinal rounds with Quarterfinal #6: Susie Essman, Blake Anderson, and Robin Thede, airing on ABC at 9:02 PM ET on February 12, 2025. In this episode, three notable figures will compete in the ongoing tournament, each striving to advance to the next stage.

Susie Essman, an actress and comedian renowned for her role as Susie Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm, brings her sharp wit to the game. Blake Anderson, an actor recognized for his work on Workaholics, joins her. Robin Thede, a comedian and writer known for creating and starring in A Black Lady Sketch Show, completes the trio.

As the quarterfinals progress, Celebrity Jeopardy! continues to challenge contestants' knowledge across various categories. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the game show maintains the format of its parent series, with each celebrity competing for charity.

Trending

Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered on ABC on January 8, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT, and episodes became available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Created by Merv Griffin in 1992 and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show follows a three-round tournament format and features 27 celebrities competing throughout the season.

Release schedule of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3, episode 6, and viewing options explored

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3, Episode 6, titled Quarterfinal #6: Susie Essman, Blake Anderson, and Robin Thede, is set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9:02 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET - USA) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 9:02 PM Pacific Time (PT - USA) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 6:02 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT - UK) Thursday, February 13, 2025 2:02 AM Central European Time (CET - Europe) Thursday, February 13, 2025 3:02 AM India Standard Time (IST - India) Thursday, February 13, 2025 7:32 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST - Australia) Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:02 PM

Celebrity Jeopardy! can be accessed through various platforms, depending on location.

ABC Network

Live Broadcast: In the United States, new episodes air on ABC through local affiliate stations.

Hulu

Episodes become available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $18.99 per month.

The Disney Bundle Trio Basic, including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with ads, is available for $16.99 monthly.

International Availability

Canada: The show is broadcast on select Canadian television stations, though availability may vary by region.

Australia: SBS Viceland airs Jeopardy!, but viewers should check local schedules for Celebrity Jeopardy! listings.

Other Regions: Access outside the U.S. is limited. Viewers should check with local broadcasters or streaming services to confirm availability.

Subscription costs and streaming options are subject to change and may differ by region. Checking with individual service providers for the most current details is recommended.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 episode 6: Contestants and what to expect

The next quarterfinal of the game show features a dynamic mix of contestants competing for their chosen charities.

Robin Thede, a comedian, actress, and writer, is widely recognized for hosting and creating the Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show. In 2015, she made history as the first African-American woman to serve as head writer for a late-night talk show, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. In this episode, she competes to support Women in Film, an organization advocating for the careers of women and gender-diverse individuals in the screen industries.

Joining her is Susie Essman, best known for her role as Susie Greene in Curb Your Enthusiasm, where her sharp wit and bold exchanges with Larry David became iconic. Essman, who has also appeared in films like Bolt and Cop Out, is competing for City Harvest, a charity focused on reducing food insecurity by rescuing and redistributing surplus food.

Rounding out the trio is Blake Anderson, the co-creator and star of Workaholics. Known for his comedic versatility, Anderson has also appeared in shows like Parks and Recreation and Community. He plays for the Turtle Conservancy, an organization dedicated to protecting endangered turtles and preserving biodiversity.

More about Celebrity Jeopardy!

The official logline of Celebrity Jeopardy! on IMDb reads:

"Celebrity contestants compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."

Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered on September 25, 2022, with Mayim Bialik as host. By Season 2, which began on September 27, 2023, Ken Jennings had taken over hosting duties after Bialik stepped down in support of the writers’ strike. In December 2023, Jennings was confirmed as the permanent host for the syndicated series and specials.

Season 3 debuted with W. Kamau Bell, Camilla Luddington, and Max Greenfield competing. During the Triple Jeopardy round, none of the contestants identified Usher's 2004 hit Yeah! Despite this, Bell advanced to the semi-finals with $11,009 in winnings, marking an engaging start to the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback