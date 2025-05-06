Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20, titled Cut Me Open, will premiere on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In this upcoming episode of the action drama series, Firehouse 51 faces scrutiny as a performance efficiency expert evaluates the team's effectiveness amid staffing challenges. Meanwhile, Kidd and Severide take a step forward in their personal life by bonding with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt.

Chicago Fire is a long-running drama series that follows the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago's Firehouse 51. Season 13 premiered on September 25, 2024. As the season approaches its finale in two weeks, viewers can expect multiple ongoing storylines to be addressed in the three remaining episodes.

When will Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 be released?

As stated above, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 7: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 1 pm



Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20?

As mentioned, NBC will air Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 tomorrow in its scheduled time slot. The episode will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, May 8, 2025. Peacock Premium plan is priced at $7.99/month, while Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $13.99/month.

Other streaming options include platforms that offer live access to CBS, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. All previous seasons of the One Chicago franchise are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 19

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 19, titled Permanent Damage, the team at Firehouse 51 deals with the emotional and professional fallout of Damon’s tragic accident. Still recovering in the hospital, Damon fears he may never return to active duty. Severide offers support, visiting Damon daily and encouraging him.

Eventually, Damon receives the news that doctors expect him to make a full recovery, lifting a huge burden off his shoulders. Back at the station, Mouch steps up in Kidd’s absence, determined to prove he’s ready for leadership. Despite past tensions with Chief Pascal, his hard work impresses the Chief enough to earn him a nomination for a leadership conference.

However, Mouch still encourages Herrmann to aim for Pascal’s position. Meanwhile, Violet, shaken by a dangerous call, launches her own investigation into a rogue medic. With Carver back by her side, the duo tracks down the culprit, named Danny.

Though legal consequences are minimal for Danny, Violet’s determination drives him out of business. The episode delivers personal victories, unresolved tensions, and emotional depth as the season nears its finale.

Preview of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51. Severide and Kidd attend the birth of the baby they hope to adopt."

As seen in the teaser for episode 20, Firehouse 51 faces mounting pressure as they undergo a performance efficiency test in light of Damon's recent accident. Amid the operational stress, Kidd and Severide tell the team that there is a baby they hope to adopt.

The situation takes a turn when the expectant mother goes into labor, leading to an emergency C-section. The episode also hints at unresolved issues from previous storylines, including the mysterious photograph Natalie gave to Severide.

These developments suggest that past events may soon resurface and impact current dynamics. With only three episodes remaining in the season, Cut Me Open sets the stage for an intense lead-up to the finale.

