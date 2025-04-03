Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 recap: What did Violet and Novak discover?

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, titled A Beast Like This, aired on NBC on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Several important events unfolded in this episode. Violet Mikami, the paramedic, examined multiple medical emergencies involving bodybuilders at the gym. Along with Novak, she discovered that the gym's owner had been adulterating steroids.

Ad

Lieutenant Stella Kidd assisted a young individual, who wanted to join Girls on Fire. Meanwhile, firefighters from Crew 51 checked the new saw's abilities during their rescue missions to see if the tool performed as expected.

After returning from his assignment in the floater pool, Jack Damon carried out operations at Firehouse 51. Chief Dom Pascal's responsibilities suffered due to his wife's passing, even when handling major incidents.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 recap

Ad

Trending

Violet and Novak's investigation

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, paramedics Violet and Novak rushed to assist a bodybuilder who collapsed under a machine at the gym. Witnesses said that the person looked confused right before the event happened.

The patient continued to deteriorate, though paramedics gave oxygen treatment. This led them to explore other possible sources of the problem. At a later call, Violet and Novak assisted a gym member who showed clear pain symptoms from an injection spot on his leg.

Ad

The patient's lodger reported that the person ate only a specific diet and avoided athletic performance boosters. Tests from healthcare professionals showed that veterinary sedatives exist inside the patients' bodies.

During their investigation, the detectives identified the gym owner as mixing veterinary sedatives with steroids. Law enforcement was notified, and the gym owner was arrested based on these findings.

Kidd's mentorship in Girls on Fire

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd (Image via NBC)

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, Stella Kidd met Natalie, a teenager interested in the Girls on Fire program. Natalie stepped into Firehouse 51 and informed them about her connection to the Horizons Community Center.

Ad

Kidd learned that Natalie was aware of her career progression within the Chicago Fire Department, but noted that the latter did not inquire about her at Horizons. During her investigation, Kidd found that Natalie gave the wrong home address when she applied for the program.

Records indicated that Natalie was a four-year-old girl rescued from a house fire during Kidd's tenure at Firehouse 27. Based on this information, Kidd decided to include Natalie in the Girls on Fire program and proceeded to provide training and guidance.

Ad

Squad's new equipment

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, Squad members Joe, Capp, and Tony planned to use the firehouse's new saw in upcoming rescue operations. They initiated testing procedures to determine whether the new device would fit within emergency response efforts.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Michael Bradway As Jack Damon (Image via One Chicago Center)

The new saw was intended to assist the team in cutting through obstacles during rescue missions. The crew assessed its functionality and determined how it may be integrated into their existing procedures.

Ad

Observations from these tests were used to determine the tool's practical value in emergencies.

Damon's integration into Firehouse 51

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, after completing his assignment in the floater pool, Jack Damon rejoined Chicago Firehouse 51 to operate as part of the team. He joined scheduled work at the firehouse as an ordinary crew member.

During a conversation, Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann observed that Damon had not personalized his locker and mentioned this to him. Herrmann also verbally acknowledged Damon's continued presence at Firehouse 51.

Ad

During a training exercise, Joe Cruz and Damon achieved a better performance score than the record shared by Severide and Gallo. Team members saw the outcome as essential in assessing the drill activities.

Chief Pascal's ongoing struggles in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal (Image via One Chicago Center)

While responding to a car crash at the mall, Chief Dom Pascal unearthed a young girl trapped under a vehicle. Paramedic Novak stepped in when Pascal lost cool handling an emergency and tried to bring back his composure during the rescue.

Ad

Later, Pascal was shown sorting through his late wife Monica's belongings and deciding which items to keep. This task was presented as part of his routine outside of his duties at Firehouse 51.

Pascal behaved differently with the team members as he continued with daily life after his wife's death. The team highlighted that his behavior changed at work events and impacted his handling of emergency scenes.

New episodes of Chicago Fire season 13 air every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback