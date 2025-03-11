How many roles did Jocelyn Hudon play in Chicago Fire? All characters explored 

The long-running NBC drama tracks the professional and personal lives of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue workers at Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire. Jocelyn Hudon has only played a single character on Chicago Fire: Lyla ''Lizzie" Novak.

While several actors in the One Chicago universe have played more than one role throughout multiple shows, Hudon's sole character is Novak, a paramedic who was part of Firehouse 51 in season 12. She has become an integral member of Firehouse 51, navigating both professional and personal issues that have defined her character in the show.

Lyla "Lizzie" Novak: A new face at Firehouse 51

Hudon's best-known character in Chicago Fire is Lyla Novak, a skilled and independent paramedic who came aboard Firehouse 51 in season 12 and was subsequently upgraded to series regular in season 13.

Although professionally competent and strong-willed, Novak has personal issues, which had previously been teased but became the center of attention in season 13, episode 14, Bar Time.

Her past came back to haunt her when she ran into her former fiancé, Scott "Oz" Osbourne (played by Greg Finley), unexpectedly during a shift. The two shared a complicated past, as Lizzie had ended their engagement abruptly, leaving tension between them unresolved.

Novak's narrative with Oz gave the audience more insight into her character, demonstrating how she struggled to find roots before settling at Firehouse 51. Although she and Oz had an uncomfortable and tense encounter at first, they were able to find closure.

Oz disclosed that he was re-engaged, while Lizzie apologized for leaving him the way she did, enabling them to leave on good terms. This emotional journey gave depth to Novak's character and cemented her place in the *Chicago Fire* universe.

Was Jocelyn Hudon in Chicago Fire before playing Novak?

While Hudon is currently famously known as Lizzie Novak, fans have wondered if she had a presence in Chicago Fire before season 13. Not like some actors in the One Chicago universe who've played more than one character among various shows, Hudon has only one ascertained job in the universe as Novak.

Nevertheless, her believable turn and organic aptness in the One Chicago world easily allow one's imagination to suppose that she came into the set before Novak. A majority of actors from One Chicago have previously played guest appearances before getting more significant recurring roles, and one may wonder whether Hudon has done the same.

Upon reading previous episodes, though, it does not turn out that there was another appearance by her in any other role before Novak's first one. Hudon came on Chicago Fire in April of 2024, and before long, she became a prominent figure in Firehouse 51.

Will Hudon have a different role within the One Chicago franchise?

Hudon's future within the One Chicago universe remains open ended, but with the nature of the franchise being interconnected, it remains to be seen whether she will play another role.

