Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 recap: How Pascal struggles with grief?

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16, In the Rubble, aired on March 26, 2025. The episode revolves around how members at Firehouse 51 manage losses in private life and how team cooperation evolves after significant personal losses.

The main plot of the episode followed Dom Pascal's return to his job at Firehouse 51 a few days after Monica died in a car crash. Although he states he wants to work again, his reluctance becomes apparent.

At the same time, paramedic Violet Mikami recalls her traumatic experience, while Jack Damon strives to earn full reinstatement back to Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16 recap

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal (Image via Youtube/@One Chicago)

Chief Pascal came back to his job two weeks after his wife Monica passed away in a traffic collision. He told the crew to treat him the same, but it became clear that things weren't normal. During a call to a construction site, Pascal participates in a high-risk rescue that he normally would not join.

He climbs up to a platform to help a trapped worker, even though it's not his usual role. The rescue is successful, but others at the station become concerned about his safety and judgment. As he finished the rescue mission, the station crew became worried about his behavior.

The authority later informed him that no charges would be filed against the driver who hit Monica. A malfunctioning traffic light triggered the accident without any driver's negligence.

Pascal refused to understand this news, and he demonstrated his strong anger. He unleashed his fury by calling the driver a killer in public. He ordered Severide and other firefighters to revisit the crash site in an attempt to find missed evidence. His team members began to doubt his professional decisions.

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16: Herrmann, Severide, and Kidd face a leadership test

When Pascal started behaving unpredictably, the fire department's senior members began to worry about him and the team's safety. Herrmann told Severide and Kidd about conditions under which team members should resist following Pascal's commands when they created safety risks.

Severide perceived deadly risks when he learned Captain Pascal was visiting the driver's home. Severide spoke directly to Pascal about his conduct, which could have risked his career and the team's trust.

Pascal listened, put aside his own investigation, and stayed off the case. He moved away from seeking revenge and started considering his choices, but he could not escape his painful loss.

Violet confronts her trauma and reaches out to Carver

In Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16, Pascal's grief directly impacted Violet throughout this scenario. The loss of her boyfriend, Evan Hawkins, in a rescue mission brings back memories for her. Violet avoided her emotional discussions and started considering her approach to her pain.

Earlier in the season, Violet stood away from Sam Carver to protect herself from experiencing sorrow again. In this episode, she begins writing a letter to him, sharing thoughts and feelings she has kept to herself.

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16: Jack Damon returned to Firehouse 51

In Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16, Jack Damon started working again at Firehouse 51. After serving as a float officer at different stations, Damon wanted to regain his full-time position at Firehouse 51. Severide has campaigned to bring Jack back to work at the fire station. However, Pascal delayed approval due to his personal issues.

Once Pascal regained full attention, he approved Jack's transfer to his former team. He rejoined the team to meet his colleagues and continued building his connection with paramedic Lizzy Novak.

A quiet show of support at Monica's funeral

At the end of the episode, Monica's private funeral takes place. Even though Pascal had not asked them to come, the whole firehouse team arrived to stand at the back for moral support.

New Chicago Fire season 13 episodes air every Wednesday on NBC at 9:00 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

