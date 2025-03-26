Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire Season 13 traces the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51. It's a combination of high-octane action and rich character work. Through the seasons, audiences have seen the hardships and successes of the courageous first responders who put their lives in danger each day.

Ad

As Chicago Fire Season 13 continues, audiences can't wait for Episode 16, In the Rubble, which will reveal the emotional impact of recent tragic incidents, including the heartbreaking death of a favorite character. The last episode had audiences devastated when Chief Pascal was struck by the tragic loss of his wife, Monica, in a fatal car accident.

The firehouse also experienced tensions escalating between Damon and Jenner following a near-death experience where Jenner left Damon behind in a burning building. With all these loose ends, Episode 16 should explore these storylines in greater depth. Let's explore the release date and time for an upcoming episode.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Fire Season 13: Release date and time

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16, In the Rubble, airs on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on NBC. In a bid to enable viewers all over the world to watch at the right time, below is the release calendar for different parts of the world:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 26, 2025 9:00 PM ET Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 26, 2025 6:00 PM PT Central Standard Time (CST) March 26, 2025 8:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 26, 2025 7:00 PM MT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 27, 2025 1:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) March 27, 2025 2:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) March 27, 2025 6:30 AM IST

Ad

Chicago Fire Season 13: Where to watch

Episode 16 is available in the United States on NBC either by cable or live TV streaming platforms like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

New users may enjoy free trials from these sites, allowing one to view the episode without spending a dime. For streaming on demand, the episode can be seen on Peacock Premium. Viewers elsewhere will need to verify their local listings or streaming sites for particular release times and access.

Ad

What to expect from the next episode

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Titled In the Rubble, the episode explores the aftermath of recent devastating happenings at Firehouse 51. The crew is still struggling to cope with the loss of Monica, the wife of Chief Pascal, as he is intent on pursuing justice while juggling his role as a leader.

Ad

Violet grapples with intimate feelings as she tries to draft a sincere letter to Carver, projecting the intricate teamwork dynamics. Meanwhile, Damon gets back into the floater pool, hoping for a permanent placement at Firehouse 51. His comeback will most likely arouse new dynamics and possible frictions.

The episode will also explore Chief Pascal's emotional state as he navigates his grief. Tensions are expected to rise as the firehouse tries to maintain focus despite the emotional weight they carry. Fans can anticipate a mix of emotional storytelling and high-octane action sequences that have become synonymous with the series.

Ad

Previous episode recap

Ad

In the last episode, Firehouse 51 tensions boiled over. Chief Pascal was all set to mark his wedding anniversary when disaster hit. His wife, Monica, was caught in a horrific multi-car accident that put her out of action for good. The tragic loss left Pascal heartbroken and looking for someone to point a finger at.

At the same time, Damon was at odds with himself after his teammate Jenner left him behind during a rescue operation in a fire building. As Damon bravely rescued a civilian, Jenner falsified the event and then intimidated Damon into silence. This made it uncomfortable for Damon to work, and he consulted Severide.

Ad

Severide told Damon to keep his head down, but things went too far when Jenner accosted him at Molly's bar. A fight was narrowly averted, but the tension hung in the air. Severide and Kidd debated reporting the incident to Chief Boden but did not, fearing it would exacerbate the hazing Damon endured.

While the firehouse grieved Monica's loss, Severide and Kidd were advised that their adoption was finalized. Still, in respect for Pascal's loss, they maintained the news within themselves.

Ad

As Episode 16 of Chicago Fire Season 13 approaches, viewers can look forward to another gripping installment that combines emotional depth with thrilling firefighting action.

Make sure to tune in on March 26, 2025, to catch the latest development that Chicago Fire Season 13 has to offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback