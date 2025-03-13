Why there was no new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 today (March 12, 2025)? Reason explored

NBC did not broadcast a new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 on March 12, 2025, as part of a planned three-week hiatus. The hiatus follows dramatic cliffhangers throughout the One Chicago franchise, as fans can wait for answers.

Ad

The move to hold off on new episodes is a result of the network's plan to stagger episode releases during the season, and the annual NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament, which tends to affect programming schedules.

In place of a new episode, NBC showed a repeat of the January One Chicago crossover episode. From Pascal's devastating loss in Chicago Fire to Voight's promise of revenge on Chicago P.D., the hiatus halts the momentum of these stories. NBC, however, confirmed that the new episodes will resume on March 26, 2025, continuing the action-packed drama.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Chicago Fire season 13: Reason for the hiatus

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/ One Chicago)

NBC announced the hiatus at the conclusion of the last episodes, stating a scheduled pause to extend the season's run up to May.

Ad

Moreover, the March Madness college basketball tournament begins, as networks tend to change their programming to accommodate shifting patterns of viewership. While CBS is the main broadcaster of the tournament, other networks, such as NBC, usually air reruns or special broadcasts during this time to maintain audience interest.

On March 12, NBC decided to air a rerun of the One Chicago crossover episode rather than new episodes. This special rerun started with Chicago Fire at 8 pm ET, continued with Chicago Med at 9 pm ET, and ended with Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET. The network has not yet announced what will occupy the slots in the next two weeks until new episodes resume.

Ad

Chicago Fire season 13: When is the show coming back?

The One Chicago franchise will be back on its normal schedule on March 26, 2025. The new episodes will continue the dramatic storylines that were put on hold before the break.

Chicago Med season 10, episode 16, entitled Poster Child, will come on at 8 pm ET. This will be followed by Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16, In The Rubble, at 9 pm ET, and Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 16, Seen and Unseen, at 10 pm ET.

Ad

Here is the region-wise schedule for Chicago Fire season 13, episode 16:

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) March 26, 2025 9 pm Pacific Time (PT) March 26, 2025 6 pm Central Time (CT) March 26, 2025 8 pm Mountain Time (MT) March 26, 2025 7 pm

Ad

The break is longer than some other mid-season pauses but shorter than the winter hiatus. Audiences can use the hiatus to binge-watch previous episodes, which can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire season 13 and other One Chicago shows: What to expect from future episodes

Ad

As the season of Chicago Fire progresses toward its conclusion, the upcoming episodes will focus on resolving major plotlines and setting up finales.

In Chicago Fire, Pascal will grapple with his wife’s tragic death, while Jack Damon returns to Firehouse 51. Meanwhile, Violet attempts to write a letter to Carver.

Chicago Med will feature emotionally charged medical cases, including a patient in a coma for two decades. Chicago P.D. will place Burgess in a high-stakes case that relies on her memory to solve a violent crime.

Ad

With only a few episodes remaining in the season, the One Chicago franchise will likely be building toward climaxes. Viewers can look forward to more character-driven drama, action-filled rescues, and high-stakes investigations as the shows edge toward their season finales.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Fire season 13 streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback