Who plays Jack Damon on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know about the cast behind the character 

NBC's procedural drama Chicago Fire first aired on October 10, 2012. The series features firefighters, paramedics, and rescue team professionals who serve at Firehouse 51 within the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago Fire season 12 welcomed Michael Bradway into the cast as Jack Damon, who joined the team of firefighters at Firehouse 51. The show introduces Jack Damon as the half-brother of Lieutenant Severide. The character adds new energy to the team and establishes distinct connection patterns with Lieutenant Severide.

Michael Bradway, who plays Jack Damon, graduated from the New York Film Academy in 2020. In addition to his work on Chicago Fire, he appeared in movies like Marked Men and Copperhead.

Michael Bradway's role as Jack Damon in Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire team, including Jack Damon (Image via NBC)

During season 12 of the series, Michael Bradway appeared as Jack Damon, who became a new firefighter assigned to Truck 81 at Firehouse 51. When he joined the team, it created immediate shifts, especially when it was revealed that he is the younger half-brother of Lieutenant Kelly Severide and shares Benny Severide as their father.

The season 12 period proved challenging for Jack as he aimed to fit in with his firefighting team members. He had to balance professional and personal aspects with Severide because they both needed to work together as brothers and firefighters. Jack showed his determination as a firefighter by winning over his team through strong work performance.

During season 13, the relationship between Jack and Stella Kidd began to worsen when he ignored her command when responding to a rescue mission. The department took action by returning Jack to the floater pool as a consequence of his disobedience during the rescue operation.

Michael Bradway's early life and career

American actor and model Michael Bradway was born on December 30, 1998, in Boca Raton, Florida. During his time in high school, Bradway took part in the theatrical production of Fiddler on the Roof and discovered his passion for performing arts. His theater experience reversed his choice to become a professional actor.

In 2020, Bradway earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting for Film from the New York Film Academy South Beach campus. He starred in multiple short movies, starting with Piece and Tino.

Bradway made his movie debut with Marked Men under the direction of Nick Cassavetes. The movie, based on Jay Crownover's bestselling book series, launched in limited theaters from January 22 to 23, 2025. In Marked Men, Bradway played Gabe Davenport.

Besides his acting work, Bradway also built a successful modeling career by joining SELECT Model Management. He has taken part in advertisement projects for Champion, U.S. Polo Assn., and Verizon.

Bradway is currently in a relationship with Hollywood actress Veronica St. Clair, who appeared in NBC's La Brea as Riley Velez.

Fans can catch new episodes of Chicago Fire every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

