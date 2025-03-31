Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire has had fans on the edge of their seats with its dramatic rescues and emotional plot twists. Chicago Fire season 13 has been no different, with shocking reveals and touching moments. These have only deepened the relationships within Firehouse 51. With the show approaching its last few episodes of the season, excitement is building for what's to come.

Ad

Episode 17, A Beast Like This, will introduce new challenges for the firefighters and paramedics, with additional ongoing personal challenges. As past events continue to affect the team, this episode will have deeper relationships, leadership issues, and life-or-death situations.

Chicago Fire Season 13: Release date and time

Mark your calendars because Chicago Fire season 13, Episode 17 airs on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC. If you are in a different time zone, here is when you can watch:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Date Release Time PST (Pacific Standard Time) April 2, 2025 6:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) April 2, 2025 7:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) April 2, 2025 8:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time) April 2, 2025 9:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) April 3, 2025 1:00 AM CET (Central European Time) April 3, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) April 3, 2025 6:30 AM

Ad

Where to watch

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

For streaming fans, new Chicago Fire season 13 episodes will be available on Peacock one day after their original broadcast on NBC. But a paid subscription will be required to view the content, since Peacock does not have a free trial option. The series is also available on FuboTV, which includes NBC programming.

Ad

Recap of previous episode of Chicago Fire season 13

Ad

Episode 16, In the Rubble, centered on Chief Pascal's mourning and refusal to believe that his wife, Monica, died because of a faulty traffic light. His fixation prompted him to ignore concrete evidence and endanger himself and others in the process of an important rescue mission.

Pascal had second thoughts in the last scene of the episode and reluctantly parted ways but let Damon rejoin Firehouse 51. The team afterward attend Monica's funeral, being supportive of Pascal through his loss.

Ad

Chicago Fire Season 13 keeps on serving up gripping storylines with plenty of action, emotion, and brotherhood. Episode 17 should mix dramatic rescues with strong character-driven scenes.

What to expect in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17

In A Beast Like This, Lieutenant Stella Kidd is the star of the show as she mentors a rebellious teenager who is interested in the Girls on Fire initiative. Having started the program in season 8, Kidd has been dedicated to encouraging young women to pursue careers as firefighters. Her relationship with the teenager will be the central theme of the episode.

Ad

At the same time, Cruz, Cap, and Tony are eager to test out Squad's new saw, injecting some levity into the firehouse. Violet and Novak, on the other hand, encounter a dramatic situation at a gym when a bodybuilder suddenly collapses. Their medical skills will be tested as they battle against time to save him.

There is still tension hanging over Chief Dom Pascal, trying to deal with his wife Monica's passing. His fixation on identifying someone to blame for this situation resulted in wild actions in the last episode, and Firehouse 51 is still worried about his frame of mind. Herrmann, Severide, and Kidd will probably share how to manage the issue before it puts the crew in danger.

Ad

Don't miss the drama—tune in on April 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC, or catch it later on Peacock or FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback