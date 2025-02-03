Chicago Med season 10 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 will air next week on NBC on February 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. It will continue after the intense One Chicago crossover event. As the hospital gets back to normal, the effects of the subway disaster are still affecting the key characters. Dr. Ripley and Mouch’s tense interactions will play a major role, while unresolved medical and ethical dilemmas create new challenges.

The crossover event saw doctors working hard to treat the victims of a subway tunnel collapse. As doctors scrambled to treat the wounded, tensions ran high when a mysterious burned woman, Margaret Simshaw, was brought in and Trudy Platt’s life was in danger after being shot

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Kidd and Detective Ruzek were trapped underground with survivors. The mystery grew as Margaret’s daughter, Ali, came to the hospital looking for her mother, not knowing that her mother might be involved in the explosion.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 will air on NBC on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. It promises another exciting episode as the hospital team deals with the aftermath of the subway tunnel collapse, with more medical drama and emotional moments.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time 5 PM Eastern Time 8 PM Indian Standard Time 5:30 AM Australian East Standard Time 10 AM

Where to watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 12

For those who can’t catch the episode live on NBC, season 10 episode 12 will be available to stream on Peacock the following day, Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Fans can access it through two subscription options: Peacock Premium for $7.99 a month (with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 a month (with fewer ads and the ability to download episodes to watch offline).

What to expect from Chicago Med season 10 episode 12

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 12, the emotional and physical toll from the subway collapse continues to ripple through the hospital. Dr. Ripley and Mouch, both affected by what happened, will have to deal with the tension in their relationship. The episode will also look more closely at the investigation into the explosion, with the blast still causing problems for the doctors and the police.

The hospital team will face new challenges, including important surgeries and tough decisions. Dr. Asher and her team will handle difficult cases, and the characters will have to cope with the emotional impact of the disaster.

A brief recap of episode 11 before Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 arrives

Episode 11, In the Trenches: Part II, was full of intense medical drama and shocking twists. Dr. Lennox and Dr. Ripley took a big risk to save Trudy Platt by cooling her body to stabilize her for surgery. At the same time, Dr. Archer and Dr. Frost had to perform an emergency amputation in a very difficult situation, showing the chaos in the hospital.

The mystery around Margaret Simshaw grew stronger when the police suspected she might be connected to the explosion. Her daughter, Ali, had a hard time understanding the truth, while Dr. Charles worried about how it would affect her emotionally.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Kidd and Detective Ruzek were trapped underground, fighting for survival as the investigation took a dangerous turn. With rising tension and new dangers, Chicago Med set up even more drama for episode 12.

