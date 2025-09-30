Chicago Med season 10 recap: All to know before season 11 arrives

Chicago Med season 10 closed with plenty of unexpected twists and turns that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The season ended in mid-May 2025 after a total of 22 episodes, which means there's plenty to unpack before the all-new season 11 arrives on NBC on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.There was the usual hospital mayhem and a series of high-stakes medical emergencies at the Gaffney Emergency Department. But season 10 also brought deeply personal moments and a whirlwind of breakups and shocking revelations. The finale left with several jaw-dropping cliffhangers that left the futures of favorite characters hanging in the balance.From personal breakthroughs to explosive revelations, here are some Chicago Med season 10 highlights that fans will want to catch up on before Chicago Med season 11 arrives.Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Chicago Med season 10. Reader's discretion is advised.What happened at the end of Chicago Med season 10? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChicago Med season 10 kicked off a month after the events and the medical drama of season 9, with the Gaffney Emergency Department on a buzz with an influx of new patients, medical crises, and new employees trying to take charge. Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) took on the ED Chief position, while Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) struggled to decide if he's leaving Gaffney or not.Besides physician drama, Gaffney itself faced serious troubles in season 10, from malpractice lawsuits to layoffs, which put the hospital's director, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), in a tough spot. Even worse, Goodwin faced a troubling death threat, putting her life in grave danger.Chicago Med season 10 ended with Goodwin and Gaffney Oncology Chief Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks) breaking up. Their romance didn't survive ongoing tensions about their relationship and other Gaffney-related arguments, especially with Washington being one of the names Goodwin had to let go because of budget cuts.Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) ended season 10 reconciling with his daughter, Robin and Anna, but especially Anna after her tragic accident and alleged s**cide. Another shockingly grim revelation that the tenth season of the medical drama left with is Dr. Caitlin Lenox's fatal diagnosis. She tested positive for an extremely rare prior disease, the same disease that her mother had.A still from the series (Image via Peacock)The good news is that her brother tested negative, but season 10 ended with Lenox choosing to conceal her test results. Another jaw-dropping cliffhanger that the season left is Hanna Asher's (Jessy Schram) surprise pregnancy. She spent a better part of the season becoming the surrogate to her formerly estranged sister, but the surrogate testing revealed that she was already pregnant.The surprise pregnancy left one thing in question: the identity of her baby's father. With her complicated history with Dr. Mitch Ridley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah going to Dr. Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) house in the Chicago Med season 10 with a cryptic, &quot;Hey, we need to talk&quot; conversation, it puts the two doctors as the strongest potential candidates as the father of her baby.Which Chicago Med season 10 cast and characters are not returning in season 11?There are a couple of Chicago Med stars not returning in season 11. Dr. Dennis Washington's breakup with Sharon Goodwin and his resignation from Gaffney will be the end for the character, as actor John Earl Jelks won't be returning to reprise the role in season 11. Marlyne Barrett, who has played Maggie Lockwood in the series since it debuted in 2015, is also leaving after season 10.Catch all episodes of Chicago Med season 10 on NBC.com and Peacock.