Chicago P.D. season 11 ending explained: Does Alvin Olinsky return from the dead?

The season finale of Chicago P.D. season 11, called More, aired on May 22, 2024, and it was a wild ride that left fans with lots of questions. In the last episode, Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) said goodbye to the Intelligence Unit after being on the show for seven seasons.

In the episode, Upton was dealing with the tough choice of whether to leave her team and mentor, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), or not. But the shocking part of Chicago P.D. season 11 was when Voight, all out of it, saw his buddy Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) ghost visit him. Alvin had passed away in prison at the end of season 5.

Olinsky's showing up as a hallucination gave Voight the support and clarity he needed at the time. The finale also had an intense showdown with serial killer Frank Matson, who had taken Voight hostage. Upton's emotional goodbye and Voight seeing Olinsky's ghost were the best parts of the episode, getting fans excited for season 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of Chicago P.D. season 11. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Chicago P.D. season 11 ending: Voight's captivity and Hailey Upton's determination

At the beginning of the Chicago P.D. season 11 finale, we see Voight in a tough spot—captured by the infamous serial killer, Frank Matson. Voight's strength is put to the test as he deals with all sorts of challenges while being held captive. On the other hand, Hailey Upton is on a mission to find and rescue her mentor, Voight, no matter what it takes.

Things are getting pretty tense as Upton gets closer to finding Matson's hideout. It's all leading up to a big showdown with high stakes. Voight's future is up in the air, making things even more emotional for everyone involved. The rest of the episode is quite dramatic.

Chicago P.D. season 11 ending: Hailey Upton's emotional farewell and Voight's ghostly reunion

In the second part of the finale, we see Hailey Upton struggling with the idea of leaving the Intelligence Unit. Her emotions are front and center as she wrestles with the decision to start fresh and say goodbye to the team she's grown so close to.

In a recent chat with Variety, showrunner Gwen Sigan spoke about what conspired when actress Tracy Spiridakos wanted to leave after Chicago P.D. season 11:

"We went through all the options and I’m really happy with what we settled on. It felt like the most fulfilling for that character."

At the same time, Voight, feeling vulnerable, has a meaningful reunion with the ghost of Alvin Olinsky on Chicago P.D. season 11.

Sigan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the duo's bond and said:

"I think that Olinsky is Voight's other half in so many ways. To be that vulnerable and to be in that state and to need somebody to shake him awake and make him realize there's more, it had to be him. It was the only person that would really be that in his head."

This unexpected meeting helps Voight find the emotional strength and clarity to deal with his current situation and come to terms with his past.

Chicago P.D. season 11 ending: Upton's departure and the promise of a new beginning

In the last bit of the season 11 finale, we see Hailey Upton saying goodbye to the Intelligence Unit in a bittersweet way. She's struggling with her decision, as mentioned, but eventually has a cathartic moment when she says farewell to Voight and the rest of the team.

The episode wraps up with a hopeful and open-ended feeling as Upton starts a new journey, leaving her future wide open. The idea of a fresh start and the possibility of new adventures suggest some exciting things to look forward to in the next season, making fans excited for what's next for their beloved characters.

Chicago P.D. season 11 is available for streaming on Peacock and sets up exciting developments for season 12.