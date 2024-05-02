What happened to Hank Voight in Chicago PD? Character's absence in the latest episode explained

Returning for the first time since April 3, Chicago PD delivered one of the best cases of the season in Buried Pieces, an episode packed with intelligent writing and a brilliant mystery. But one bigger mystery has caught the audience's attention—the absence of Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

As the character with the highest number of appearances in Chicago PD history, Hank Voight is hardly the one ever missing from the action, especially in a crucial case where a seemingly lost young girl turns up to the station for help. This has raised many questions among fans, who are wondering whether Hank Voight is simply absent in this episode, on a long leave of absence, or departing the show.

Those wondering, "Is Voight leaving Chicago PD?" can rest assured that the Intelligence Unit's sergeant is going nowhere and will appear in the upcoming episode, The Water Line, which airs on May 8, 2024.

As for Voight's absence in the latest episode of Chicago PD, there can be a lot of explanations, but none are crystal clear.

Where is Voight, and is he leaving Chicago PD?

One thing is for certain: Voight is not going anywhere. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Beghe mentioned he wants to continue playing the character.

"l'll always be a part of Chicago PD. That, I know. I certainly have the interest. So, I’m not done; I have more to do, and I’m anxious to do it. I love my job," he said.

So, the question of Voight leaving the show does not stand. The only question is where the character was in the latest episode.

Voight was only mentioned once in this latest episode, which was led by Trudy Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). In the episode, Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) mentions to Upton that it was her call that the intelligence department was slated to do.

The most logical answer to his absence is that Voight was getting a much-deserved rest after a series of tough cases in Chicago PD season 11, especially after Noah's brutal murder at the hands of a serial killer in episode 7.

Speaking about the character and his latest tryst with so many negative things, Jason Beghe told NBC Insider:

"He doesn't really think about what's going through his mind. He's somewhat shy and introverted, but he doesn't know why. And it's because he's opening his heart, and he’s vulnerable, and he's loving... He gets his heart broken a lot.

"And, I think what's happening now is that that split second of vulnerability and loss, it just went straight to anger and revenge and cruelty and you know, the savage kind of response. But you know, now, he’s beginning to learn to live a little in the reality of the losses, which to me, it was a sign of him getting stronger."

So, in essence, there is a lot of character development left for Jason Beghe's character, and it is still in the process. As per reports and set photos, the character will return for next week's episode and may even take the lead again, though the next episode is slated to be centered around Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins).

Chicago PD will return on May 8, 2024, in its usual slot on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.