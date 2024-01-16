Chicago P.D. season 11: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, where to watch, and more

As the eagerly awaited One Chicago Wednesdays return, Chicago P.D. season 11 promises to deliver more riveting stories from the city's elite Intelligence Unit. The beloved police procedural, created by Dick Wolf, continues to be a cornerstone in NBC's TV lineup.

The much-awaited Chicago P.D. season 11 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and fans are eager to see what it brings to the table. While details about the plot have not been officially released yet, the upcoming installment is expected to pick up from the conclusion of season 10.

Chicago P.D. season 11: Release date and cast

Chicago P.D. season 11 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10 pm Eastern Time Zone on NBC. As per Variety, the upcoming installment will bid farewell to Tracy Spiridakos, who portrayed Detective Hailey Upton in the show.

The remaining Chicago P.D. season 10 cast members, including Jason Beghe, Lisseth Chavez, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Marina Squerciati, are expected to make a return to the show.

Chicago P.D. season 11 plot and where to watch

While specific details about Chicago P.D. season 11's plot remain under wraps, the narrative is expected to continue from the events of the gripping Chicago P.D. season 10 finale. The revelations about Ruzek's undercover mission and its fallout are likely to have lasting implications, adding depth to the overarching storyline.

NBC's official synopsis hints at the Intelligence Unit facing new challenges and adapting to changes, including working with a new chief of police and the addition of Officer Dante Torres to the team.

Chicago P.D. season 11 will air on NBC, and new episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day. Viewers can also access the series via popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Chicago P.D. season 10 recap

Season 10 of the series explored crime, personal conflicts, and the delicate balance between duty and personal life. In season 10, episode 3, A Good Man, Jay Halstead resigned from the Intelligence Unit to work with the Army in Bolivia, leaving behind his heartbroken wife, Hailey Upton.

The team investigated a series of brutal pharmacy robberies. Halstead got into a fight with a suspect, stabbing him to death. He then turned himself in instead of going along with the cover story.

In the season 10 finale of Chicago P.D., the Intelligence Unit worked to stop Richard Beck and his domestic terrorism plans. During the finale, Ruzek helped Samantha and Cal escape from Beck. However, Cal's grandfather's racism influenced him, and he shot Ruzek.

Burgess and Voight had tracked down Samantha and Callum. Before Samantha could be arrested, Richard showed up and used Callum as a human shield. Atwater, who was also present at the site, shot Richard, killing him instantly.

About the series

Chicago P.D. is a spin-off of Chicago Fire, and its narrative centers on the fictional 21st District. This district accommodates both patrol officers and the renowned Intelligence Unit, overseen by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, portrayed by Jason Beghe. The NBC series delves into the relentless pursuits of perpetrators by the dedicated officers of the Chicago Police Department.

As the Intelligence Unit faces new challenges and confronts the ever-evolving criminal landscape, season 11 of the hit show is poised to captivate audiences with its signature blend of drama, action, and suspense.