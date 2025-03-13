Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12 is on a brief hiatus. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will premiere on March 26, 2025. NBC has not disclosed an official reason for the schedule change, but this is a common practice by networks to make sure the season finale falls in May.

Chicago P.D. season 12 premiered on September 25, 2025. The ongoing season continues to focus on the personal and professional lives of the Intelligence Unit officers of Chicago's fictional 21st district. Led by Jason Beghe, the current cast includes Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Toya Turner.

When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16 be released?

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16 will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Mar 27, 2025 8: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Mar 27, 2025 1: 30 pm

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16?

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16 will premiere on NBC March 26, 2025, at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available on Peacock the following day, March 27, 2025. Peacock offers two subscription plans, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, starting at $7.99/month.

Many live streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV also offer NBC in their live TV lineup. All the previous episodes of the current season are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15

In season 12, episode 15, the Intelligence Unit handles a drug-related turf war on Chicago's West end. A conflict between two rival gangs leads to the death of an innocent bystander. Voight discovers that the intended target was a man named Carl Samson.

The team goes to his house to investigate, but he has already been killed. His sister tells them that the Macklin Hustlers gang killed her brother for mocking them online. Kiana Cook goes undercover to find the gang member responsible. The team arrests Kaiden, who initially refuses to cooperate.

He suddenly changes his stance when a man, claiming to be his lawyer, talks to him in private. Kaiden gives up the name and location of his leader. Voight and Chapman find this suspicious and try to uncover the truth. They discover that Deputy Chief Reid is behind hiring the lawyer.

He likes to manipulate law enforcement officers, criminals, and even lawyers to maintain control. Reid also has some dirt on Voight and believes they are alike in their methods. Voight does not agree, and along with Chapman, plans to take down Reid in the upcoming episodes.

Preview of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"Burgess' memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner."

As seen in the trailer for the episode, Burgess faces a hard time while trying to work a case. She is a regular at the diner where four innocent people are murdered.

Voight and Ruzek urge Burgess to remember as much as possible about the incident. Burgess tries her best to assist, but her tense demeanor hints at a complex case in episode 16.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

