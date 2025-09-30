Chicago P.D. season 12 recap: All to know before season 13 arrives

Chicago P.D. season 12 concluded with major developments that reshaped the Intelligence Unit. The season followed the escalating conflict between Sergeant Hank Voight and Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, whose corruption threatened to dismantle the team. As Reid’s influence grew, the unit faced an internal investigation, leading Voight to take decisive actions that changed the course of events.

The finale also featured a significant turning point with Reid’s death and the long-awaited wedding of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, blending personal milestones with professional challenges. These events leave lasting consequences that set the stage for season 13, which premieres October 1 on NBC. Ahead of the return, here is a complete recap of Chicago P.D. season 12.

What happened in Chicago P.D. season 12?

Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. season 12 revolved around the Intelligence Unit’s confrontation with Deputy Chief Charlie Reid. From the start, Reid manipulated the department, pulling strings with criminals and targeting Voight’s team with an Internal Affairs investigation. Over the season, tensions grew as Voight uncovered Reid’s ties to organized crime and his role in undermining the department’s integrity.

In the final episodes, Reid stripped Kim Burgess and Dante Torres of their badges, threatening the future of the unit. Voight, determined to protect his team, made choices that led to Reid’s shocking death. Renny Otero, the son of a murdered smuggler, carried out the assassination, but only after Voight released him and provided information about Reid.

Reid’s final words, “You’re worse than me,” continue to cast a shadow over Voight’s decisions.

The season also explored personal milestones. After many challenges, Burgess and Adam Ruzek finally exchanged vows, bringing closure to their long-running storyline.

Meanwhile, Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman confronted Voight about his actions, leading to a fracture in their relationship. By the end of Chicago P.D. season 12, the unit’s professional standing was restored, but Voight’s morality remained in question.

Voight’s moral dilemma

A central theme of Chicago P.D. season 12 was Voight’s struggle between justice and vigilantism. His choice to enable Reid’s death resolved the immediate threat but raised concerns about how far he would go to protect his team.

Burgess and Ruzek’s wedding

Chicago P.D.

The wedding of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek was a highlight of Chicago P.D. season 12. Their ceremony symbolized stability amid chaos, though it was nearly derailed by Reid’s investigation. Once Burgess regained her badge, the couple moved forward with their plans, ending the season on a hopeful note. Season 13 will now follow them as newlyweds navigating both personal and professional challenges.

Other character developments

Chicago P.D. season 12 also allowed supporting characters to grow. Kevin Atwater continued to showcase his integrity while balancing dangerous cases. Dante Torres took on more responsibility, showing his potential within the unit. Trudy Platt remained a steady presence at the precinct, guiding the team through turbulence. New addition Eva Imani’s transfer into the Intelligence Unit set the stage for future dynamics.

What to expect in Chicago P.D. season 13

Chicago P.D.

The events of Chicago P.D. season 12 directly shape what lies ahead. Here are key storylines expected to carry forward:

Voight’s leadership questioned – His decision to orchestrate circumstances leading to Reid’s death will continue to haunt him. Season 13 may show both his team and higher authorities examining whether he crossed a final line.

Burgess and Ruzek as a married couple – Their marriage adds new depth to their characters. Future episodes may explore how they balance family life with high-stakes policing.

The unit’s restored position – With Burgess and Torres back on duty, the Intelligence Unit has regained strength. However, lingering suspicions about Voight’s role in Reid’s death could disrupt team trust.

Chapman’s relationship with Voight – Chapman’s disapproval of Voight’s methods may affect future cases. Their fractured bond leaves unresolved tension that could resurface in critical moments.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Chicago P.D. season 12 on Peacock to catch up before the season 13 premiere on October 1. NBC will broadcast the new season, with Peacock offering next-day streaming.

