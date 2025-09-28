Chicago P.D. season 13 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and latest updates so far

Chicago P.D. season 13 premieres on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock, continuing the story of the Intelligence Unit as they rebuild after the events of season 12. This new installment brings Jason Beghe back as Sergeant Hank Voight, alongside a strong returning cast and a new face joining the team.

With multiple storylines left unresolved from last season, the series promises new challenges and fresh conflicts for the Chicago precinct. Chicago P.D. season 13 will also mark a new chapter in the One Chicago lineup, as it closes out the Wednesday block following Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Exact release date for Chicago P.D. season 13, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Chicago P.D. (Image via Prime Video)

Chicago P.D. season 13 officially premieres on October 1, 2025, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The show keeps its traditional Wednesday night slot, concluding the One Chicago schedule. NBC has ordered a 22-episode season, consistent with the series’ usual format, though scheduling changes could adjust the final count.

Here’s a look at the release timing for the premiere episode across several major time zones:

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) Oct 1, 2025 10:00 PM Central Time (CT) Oct 1, 2025 9:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Oct 1, 2025 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Oct 1, 2025 7:00 PM UK (BST) Oct 2, 2025 3:00 AM Europe (CET) Oct 2, 2025 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Oct 2, 2025 12:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Oct 2, 2025 10:00 AM

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 13? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Chicago P.D. season 13 will air live on NBC in the United States every Wednesday night. For streaming, new episodes will be available the following day on Peacock with a subscription.

All previous 12 seasons are currently available on Peacock for those who want to catch up before the new release. Viewers can also purchase episodes on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, but Peacock remains the primary streaming destination.

Internationally, availability varies by region, with some territories broadcasting the show on local networks and others licensing it to streaming platforms.

All cast members in Chicago P.D. season 13 and their characters

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

"Bucky F*cking Dent" Tribeca Festival After Party - Source: Getty

Hank Voight remains the central figure of Chicago P.D. season 13, leading the Intelligence Unit through its toughest challenges yet. Known for his uncompromising style and moral ambiguity, Voight must now rebuild his team’s reputation while navigating the fallout of past decisions.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger (Image via NBC)

Adam Ruzek returns in season 13 after his long-awaited wedding to Kim Burgess. Balancing his new responsibilities at home with the demands of his role in the Intelligence Unit, Ruzek continues to prove his loyalty and resilience in high-pressure cases.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati (Image via NBC)

Kim Burgess remains one of the most dedicated detectives on the team. Her marriage to Ruzek adds emotional depth to her character as she manages both personal commitments and the challenges of protecting Chicago’s streets.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins (Image via NBC)

Kevin Atwater is known for his integrity and his role as the moral center of the Intelligence Unit. In season 13, he continues to provide steady leadership while navigating the ethical dilemmas that come with police work.

Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt

Amy Morton (Image via NBC)

Sergeant Trudy Platt serves as the backbone of the precinct, keeping operations running smoothly from behind the desk. With her sharp wit and firm but caring approach, she remains a trusted figure for both the officers and the audience.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Image via NBC)

Dante Torres continues his growth as one of the youngest officers in the unit. Season 13 explores both his undercover assignments and personal storylines, highlighting his determination and adaptability.

Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani

Arienne Mandi (Image via NBC)

Eva Imani makes her debut in season 13 as a new transfer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Her arrival brings fresh energy to the Intelligence Unit while introducing potential conflicts with her unique background and approach to the job.

What to expect from Chicago P.D. season 13?

Chicago P.D. season 13 picks up directly after the fallout of season 12, when the Intelligence Unit was disbanded. Voight now faces the challenge of re-establishing trust within the department while managing the consequences of his past decisions.

Deputy Chief Reid’s storyline from last season continues to shape the future of the precinct, especially after Voight’s drastic actions against him. Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek’s marriage will introduce a new dynamic to the series, giving audiences a closer look at balancing relationships with the demands of police work.

Justin’s mentorship of Billie and the introduction of Eva Imani promise new tensions and alliances within the team. The season also plans to return to a balance of character-driven episodes and ensemble storytelling, moving between personal arcs and larger case-of-the-week plots.

Chicago P.D. season 13 continues the long-running franchise’s legacy with its October 1, 2025 premiere. While the cast lineup shifts slightly with the introduction of Arienne Mandi and the exit of Toya Turner, the Intelligence Unit remains at the center of the story. With 22 episodes planned, audiences can expect a mix of personal challenges, evolving team dynamics, and the high-stakes investigations that define the series.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who left the show as Jay Halstead in season 10, returns behind the camera to direct another episode, adding a layer of familiarity for long-time viewers.

Fans can watch the show live on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock. With new faces, ongoing arcs, and the return of familiar characters, Chicago P.D. season 13 is ready to expand the One Chicago universe once again.

