Chief of War season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 5 is set to premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, pm Pacific Time. The show follows Ka'iana, a war chief returning to 18th-century Hawai'i, where he finds his homeland ruled by the ruthless King Kahekili. In the previous episode, Ka'iana underwent tremendous risk as he attempted to save Tony from Spanish captivity in Zamboanga.Meanwhile, back in Hawaii, Kahekili's ambition was growing, Keoua challenged Kamehameha, and Kupuohi found unexpected solace in Namake, complicating family bonds before Kaʻiana’s return.Chief of War season 1 episode 5 will undoubtedly raise the stakes, and it is likely Ka'iana will return to a household that is fractured, but more importantly, to a kingdom that is on the brink of war. With Kahekili’s ruthless expansion, Kamehameha’s uncertain leadership, and Kaʻahumanu’s growing influence, prophecy and betrayal could drive Hawaiʻi toward its most pivotal battles yet.When does Chief of War season 1 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChief of War season 1 episode 5 will be released on August 15, 2025, at midnight ET on Apple TV. However, the release date and timings will vary based on the time zones.Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease date and dayTimePacific Time (PT)August 21, 2025, Thursday9 pmEastern Time (ET)August 22, 2025, Friday 12 amUK (BST)August 22, 2025, Friday 4 amCentral European Time (CET)August 22, 2025, Friday 6 amIndia (IST)August 22, 2025, Friday 9:30 amAustralia (AEST)August 22, 2025, Friday 2 pmChief of War season 1 episode 5, will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a 7-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99/month in the United States. The content can be accessed on the Apple TV app, available on smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?With the first season consisting of 9 episodes, viewers can look forward to four more episodes after Chief of War season 1 episode 5 airs. The installments will continue to expand on Ka'iana's storyline, political partnerships, and cultural tensions, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 4Ka'iana in Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)In Chief of War season 1 episode 4, titled City of Flowers Part II, the scene opens under the shadow of King Kalani‘opu‘u’s death. His son Keoua ascends the throne, claiming political leadership, while Kamehameha is named God of War, a move that enrages Keoua and sets the stage for open conflict.At the same time, in Zamboanga, Ka'iana redoubles efforts to rescue his missing fellow Tony. His quest takes him to a slave warehouse, where he sees the cruel incarceration of native prisoners. In a rage, he rescues Tony and others, sets fire to the warehouse, and battles through Spanish soldiers to flee aboard his ship as it leaves. His return, carrying weapons and new allies, marks the turn toward open warfare.Back in Hawai‘i, Kahekili seizes the moment of royal transition to plot an invasion, framing it as prophecy-driven unification, though even some of his chiefs express unease. At home, amid grief and perceived loss, Ka‘iana’s wife Kupuohi and his brother Namake form an unexpected bond, complicating familial ties just as Ka‘iana heads back.Major events to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 5 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)Chief of War season 1 episode 5 could explore rising tensions across Hawai'i as Ka'iana returns from Zamboanga with arms and a renewed purpose. His return could alter the balance of power, more so with Ke'oa and Kamehameha clashing over the roles of leadership following their father's demise.The episode might also probe the steadfastness of Ka'iana's loyalties while debating game changes for Hawai'i brought due by his time overseas. Meanwhile, Kahekili's ambitions gain momentum, with his aggressive expansionist perspective bringing the islands closer to open warfare, fracturing the shaky alliances between the chiefs.This would, in turn, force both Ke'oa and Kamehameha to reconsider their strategies on the opposite end. On a personal note, the ever-complicated relationship blossoming between Kupuohi and Namake could be used again as a subplot to test family ties, just as the real fights loom on the horizon.Chief of War season 1 episode 5 will release on Apple TV on August 15, 2025, at midnight ET.