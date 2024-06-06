Clipped: Who is Shelly Sterling? Everything to know about Donald Sterling's wife

The world of sports and sporting stars is filled with controversies and the miniseries Clipped dives into one such controversy. It tells the story of the life and actions of Donald Sterling, who owned the NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers. The series, which is available on FX, follows Donald and his issues in his personal life as well as with his wife Shelly.

Ed O'Neill plays the role of the volatile octagenarian Donald Sterling, while Jacki Weaver plays the role of his wife Shelly. The miniseries depicts Shelly as a wife who has consistently accommodated her husband's business deals and infidelities. Clipped also showcases the challenges Donald and Shelly's marriage faces as she helped the Los Angeles Clippers change ownership.

Shelly Sterling is portrayed as a philanthrope and a loving wife

Shelly Sterling, whose real name is Rochelle, was born on September 2, 1934, in Wilmington, California. She came into the public eye owing to her involvement in the NBA franchise. Shelly married Donald Sterling, whom she had met in high school, in 1955, and they have three children together.

While Clipped has taken some creative liberties for storytelling, it has kept its portrayal of Shelly incredibly authentic.

Shelly is depicted as a dedicated wife who was her husband's team's biggest supporter. Shelly and Donald were also known as one of LA's biggest residential landlords, according to The Sterling Affairs podcast by Ramona Shelburne. Shelly was a major stakeholder in managing the family's properties. It is believed that Donald and Shelly built their empire through real estate.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Donald supposedly made some racist remarks that were caught on tape. Clipped shows that while Shelly claimed that she had nothing to do with her husband's comments, they had become a problem for her as well.

A few scenes from Clipped show how Shelly was implicated for exhibiting implicit racial bias. In one instance, she faced a 2007 housing discrimination lawsuit, and in another, she was reported to have called Latinos filthy.

Clipped majorly focussed on the troubled conjugal life of Shelly and Donald Sterling

What viewers of the miniseries know about Shelly stems from her being a part of controversies and her role in negotiating the sale of the Clippers to Steve Ballmer. She was also known for her reactions to her husband's infidelities. She was instrumental in pressuring her husband to sell the Los Angeles Clippers and played a vital role in ensuring that the team would be in good hands.

Clipped will also take a look at another controversy, one where Shelly Sterling filed a lawsuit against Stiviano. The suit detailed the various gifts Donald had given to his mistress. According to Shelly, Donald had gifted Stiviano a Ferrari, two Bentleys, and a Range Rover. In total, the material worth of these gifts amounted to over $500,000.

The miniseries shows how Donald and Shelly Sterling were dedicated business partners who amassed a real-estate fortune and bought an NBA team. However, the show also delves into how certain controversies caused issues for the couple, along with their personal life and tumultuous marriage.