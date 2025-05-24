CoComelon season 12: All you need to remember before season 13 arrives

The children's animated series CoComelon season 12 was released on December 30, 2024, exclusively on Netflix in the US. The series was created by Moonbug Entertainment. Notably, CoComelon specializes in teaching kids nursery rhymes and educational values through 3D animation videos.

The animated children's series follows JJ and his friends as they teach their audience about colors, counting, caring for pets, and other social values. These messages are carefully curated into songs and dances that engage kids as JJ and his friends embark on a journey.

As per Netflix's guidelines, CoComelon season 12 has been assigned a maturity rating of U, which means that it is suitable for children and persons of all ages. With the upcoming season scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025, let us take a look at JJ and his friends' adventure so far.

CoComelon season 12 teaches valuable lessons to kids

The animated children's series CoComelon season 12 consists of three episodes titled Bubble Time, Big Feelings, and Time to Move. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 55 minutes. The episodes focus on different aspects of life while also teaching kids educational and social values.

Episode 1 of CoComelon season 12, titled Bubble Time, focuses on the importance of taking a bath by emphasizing it multiple times. The episode also features a new rendition of the song Baby Shark, which teaches kids about colors. The songs Down By the Bay and Row, Row, Row Your Boat feature in their original form in the first episode.

The episode Big Feelings teaches children about emotions experienced in one's youth

Episode 2 of the animated children's series CoComelon season 12, titled Big Feelings, focuses on emotions faced by the youth. The episode introduces its audience to songs like Rock-A-Bye Baby, The Farmer in the Dell, Skip to My Lou, and Deck the Halls. The song Deck the Halls has been rendered for the modern audience to educate them about Christmas.

The episode also includes a song celebrating Halloween, which features three girls dressed as witches. They further describe being a witch as a fun thing and also suggest they will remain witches forever.

The finale is all about teaching kids to be active

A snippet of the parents as seen in CoComelon season 12 final titled Time to Move. (Image via Netflix)

The finale, titled Time To Move, focuses on helping kids to remain active in life and not succumb to laziness. Some of the songs featured in the episode include Apples and Bananas, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, and John Jacob Jingleheimer Smith. Each episode features about 20 songs, some of which are classics or riffs on classics, while others are new.

Season 12 of the show showcase, just like other installations, comprise JJ and his friends learn multiple lessons. The series is set to release its upcoming season on May 26, 2025. A movie based on the characters will also be released in 2027, as confirmed by its official Instagram account.

