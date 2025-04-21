“DARVEY PARENTS CONFIRMED?”: Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen just became parents and the Internet is an emotional mess

The ninth and latest episode of Suits LA, titled Bat Signal, sees Ted Black and Harvey Specter returning to New York to finish off an old case against crime boss Pallegrini. However, besides the two teaming up, episode 9 also brought a present-day update about one of the couples from the original Suits series—Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen, played by Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty.

In one of the NY scenes between Ted and Harvey, the latter receives a text from a number saved on his contacts as "My Boy," which reads, "Daddy, when are you going to call?" Later in the scene, Ted Black confirmed that Harvey and Donna had a son, and this update about the "Darvey" couple, who wed during the Suits season 9 finale, sent fans into a frenzy. Fans online couldn't believe the update.

"DARVEY PARENTS CONFIRMED???1!2!2?1?," a user on X commented.

More fans were delighted over the tidbit that not only are Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen still together, but they are also "proud parents" of a baby boy. One fan in particular said that they were glad that the Suits couple "survived the spinoff curse."

"I AM UNWELL. DARVEY PARENTS CONFIRMED," an X user said.

"Donna and Harvey are proud parents of a baby boyyyy. WE WON DARVEY FAMILY WE WON," another X user commented.

"I'm just so f**king happy darvey survived the spinoff curse of divorce and is confirmed to have a kid together," a user on X added.

Among other commenters are fans who said that they couldn't stop looking at Harvey's text message, which seemingly confirms that he's got a son with Donna. Another one said that they couldn't believe that Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh dropped the tidbit.

"I can't stop looking at the message his son is missing him HIS SON HIS BABY WITH HIS WIFE DONNA PAULSEN what a roller coaster DARVEY YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED," an X user commented.

"I can't believe Aaron Korsh gave me darvey as parents of at least one baby boy I'm never getting over it I literally dreamed about them being parents FOR A WHOLE FUCKING DECADE I'm not doing well," another X user said.

Harvey Specter's life changes and updates from Suits LA's latest episode

Besides bringing Harvey Specter back to life as the legal and not-so-legal drama continues with his and Ted's takedown of crime boss Pellegrini, Suits LA episode 9 also offered fans some breadcrumbs about Harvey Specter's story. One of which is that he is now a dad to a baby boy.

However, he kept the name of his son a mystery, teasing Ted Black and the audience about whether he named his kid after Ted or Kevin. While that is some good news about Harvey's life in 2025, especially for "Darvey" shippers, he also shared with Ted that he had a family tragedy a few years ago.

While celebrating their victory against Pellegrini, Harvey Specter shared the news that his brother, Marcus Specter (Billy Miller), passed await from cancer a few years back. Harvey asked Ted out of the blue whether losing Eddie had ever gotten easier, and Ted told him that it depended on the day.

Episode 9 was dedicated to Billy Miller, who died in 2023. Suits and Suits LA are available for streaming on Peacock.

