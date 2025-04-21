I thought Harvey Specter’s story was over, but Suits LA gave us something better

Suits LA brings a new flavor to the Suits universe, from moving the set from New York to Los Angeles to introducing a new lead and an ensemble cast. However, the new NBC spinoff still delivers an ode to the original series, like bringing one-half of Suits' lead actors—Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

In his highly anticipated appearance in Suits LA episode 4, Batman returned in the spinoff's flashback scene. However, it was a brief scene that offered little to nothing except for his and Ted's banter about who, between them, was the real Batman.

In the end, Harvey's return in the spinoff fell somewhat flat. And when Suits LA episode 5 rolled out with no sight of Macht's character, I, among other fans, was quick to question if that was all there was to it.

However, his back-to-back appearance in episodes 8 and 9 proves otherwise, as the show gave Harvey Specter more screen time, plus a few welcome updates about his current life.

There's more of Harvey Specter in Suits LA in both past and present timelines

True to previous reports that Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter will have a three-episode arc in Suits LA, he returned in episodes 8 & 9 after his initial cameo in episode 4. In fact, the show has made Harvey's return to the series gradual, which was somewhat frustrating at first.

"Is that it?" was the biggest question I had after he was left out of the plot of the three episodes following his first cameo in episode 4. However, it turns out that there are more Harvey Specter cameos to expect.

In Suits LA episode 8, he appeared in both the past and present timelines of the series, more of what the audience was given because he was only in a flashback scene in episode 4.

In the past, in New York in 2010, episode 8 teased a brewing tension between Ted and Harvey after the latter refused to help in Ted's case against Pellegrini. However, in the present timeline, Harvey sought out Ted in LA, asking the latter to help him right the wrongs of the past.

The pinnacle of Harvey Specter's appearance in the spinoff arrives in Suits LA episode 9, as he and Ted become the main duo of the episode. Their banter remains as they do "bad things" to put the bad guy, Pellegrini, in jail for good. The "bad things" Harvey talked about included blowing up a capo's car and pinning it on Pellegrini, so the organization turns against each other.

Meanwhile, in episode 9's flashback, it was revealed that Harvey was the reason Pellegrini was going out of prison in the first place.

Suits LA's latest episode brings more updates about what happened to Harvey Specter after the Suits finale

Besides bringing Harvey Specter back into the legal drama, Suits LA episode 9 also brought welcome updates about Harvey and his life after the events in the Suits finale. The special mentions and present-day updates were unexpected, but in my opinion, they were impactful.

There's the sad update that Harvey's brother, Marcus Specter, passed away years ago. The episode was dedicated to the actor who played Marcus in the original series, Billy Miller, who passed away in 2023, in the same way the Suits LA episode 7 was dedicated to the late John Amos.

On a more happy news, "Darvey" shippers got a major upgrade from a text Harvey received while he was with Ted in New York. Sent by someone listed as "My Boy" in Harvey's phone messaged him, "Daddy, when are you going to call?" As Suits fans would recall, Harvey and Donna got hitched in the Suits season 9 finale before announcing they were leaving New York for Seattle.

Later in episode 9, Ted confirmed that Harvey and Donna had a son, although Harvey left everyone guessing whether he named his son after Ted or Kevin. And per the wedding band on Harvey's finger, it appears that "Darvey" has stood the test of time.

Suits LA is streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing on NBC every Sunday night before they arrive on streaming the very next day.

