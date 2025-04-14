Suits LA season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Why is Ted going back to New York? Harvey Specter's reappearance revealed

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 brings the familiar face of Harvey Specter to the present day, along with a teaser for what's coming as the show's story continues. In New York in 2010, it was Ted asking for Harvey's help in nailing down Pellegrini for all his crimes and for killing his key witness. However, the tides are turning in the present-day timelines.

Ted Black is due to return to New York after Harvey Specter visits him in LA, asking for his help in line with Pellegrini getting out of jail soon. Ted and Harvey will be teaming up again in the same case in 2010, and this time, Harvey wants the mobster behind bars for good.

However, Pellegrini's case isn't the only one bringing in some drama in Suits LA season 1 episode 8. Stuart also has his hands full with a possibly dangerous new client while office drama is happening at Black & Associates.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 ending: Harvey Specter reaches out to Ted Black for help

Ted and Harvey in Suits LA season 1 episode 8 (Image via NBC)

In New York in 2010, as seen in a flashback in Suits LA season 1 episode 8, Ted Black asks for Harvey's help in his case against Pellegrini after his key witness is found lying on the witness stand. While Harvey is hesitant to help because it involves breaking the law and giving Ted access to his client's confidential records, he later changes his mind and decides to help Ted.

However, in the present day, Ted gets a shocking visitor in his apartment. The story is reversed from what happened in 2010 because, now, Harvey Specter flew to Los Angeles to ask Ted's help to keep Pellegrini from getting out of prison. It turns out that, per Harvey's news, Pellegrini is about to get free, and Harvey decides to take it upon himself to prevent that from happening.

But to get the job done, he's recruiting Ted to return to New York with him to keep Pellegrini in prison, once and for all. He isn't giving Ted too long to prepare for another legal battle with the mobster because, as he says, they will be flying to New York tomorrow.

Harvey Specter's appearance to team up with Ted against Pellegrini in Suits LA season 1 episode 8 confirms they are working on the same team. However, a snippet from their conversation teases that Harvey did something to put them in their current predicament. It's when Ted tells Harvey:

"He wouldn't be getting anything if you hadn't done what you did."

Black & Associates has a new head of criminal defense in Suits LA season 1 episode 8

Amanda accepts Ted's job offer (Image via NBC)

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 brings some new additions to the crew at Black & Associates. There's Marvin, the firm's new HR person. However, another character is set to play a more significant role at the firm—Amanda Stevens. She finally accepts Ted's offer to become the firm's head of criminal defense.

At first, Amanda doesn't want the job, especially after Ted's antics during the Lester Thompson murder case. She's unsure about Ted's ethics after that, but while she doesn't want the job, she helps Ted find the right person for it. However, while reviewing resumes together, their conversation delves into Ted's past job as a prosecutor in New York.

While Ted keeps mum about that time in his life, he tells Amanda that while he was a prosecutor, he took the law part of being a lawyer seriously. Ultimately, that simple comment and Amanda's conversation with Stuart about Ted's morals and ethics are enough to change her mind. She only has a couple of things she needs to clarify with Ted before she officially accepts being the head of criminal defense.

The first one is if he's okay with her defending guilty people because it's going to be part of her job. The question comes after Stuart confesses about the main issue between him and Ted—Ted doesn't believe in defending guilty people, but Stuart believes that everyone should get representation. She also clarifies their romantic relationship, which Ted tells her he needs a minute to think about.

Suits LA season 1 episode 8: The David Bowie case continues, and it could be dangerous for Stuart

David Bowie in Suits LA season 1 episode 8 (Image via NBC)

David Bowie, not a legendary singer but a Hollywood fixer with the same name, is Stuart's new client. He's accused of blowing up a whistleblower's car after he allegedly threatened her. While he maintains his innocence and even suggests to Stuart that the whistleblower is a dr*g addict, which means they could easily discredit her testimony, David turns out to be a liar.

After Stuart's visit to the DA's office, he learns that there is another witness whom David has also threatened. With the new information, Stuart is able to get David to tell him the truth. While he seemingly started being honest about the incident, he also tells Stuart that he doesn't have any idea who the other witness is. The name was redacted in the filing, so Stuart has no idea who it could be.

However, at the end of Suits LA season 1 episode 8, Stuart learns that the unnamed witness is dead. With the news, he starts questioning whether David was telling the truth when he said he didn't know who the other witness was or if he was responsible for the witness' death.

Erica and Leah clash over personal time in Suits LA season 1 episode 8

In Suits LA season 1 episode 7, the Suits LA cast members paid tribute to the late John Amos. In Suits LA season 1 episode 8, another death, which happened offscreen, causes drama for the characters, specifically at Black & Associates. Erica's neighbor, who has been a significant part of her childhood, dies, and she isn't able to say goodbye. She meant to, but her schedule has been packed.

Erica and Leah clash over personal times (Image via NBC)

With an entertainment client, Adam Driver, feeling neglected, Erica tables her personal problems to have dinner and appease the actor's worries. However, tension arises when Leah tells her she can't make it to the dinner because she's taking personal time. Erica accuses her of neglecting her job, further telling her that associates don't get to have any personal time when there's a job to be done.

Marvin, the new HR person, overhears Erica's rant and calmly reprimands her for it, saying that she should talk to Leah. However, it angers Erica more, and she tells Marvin to stay in his lane. While Erica later realizes the error of her ways after the stern talking to Ted's assistant, Roslyn, gives her, she also learns that Leah lost her cat, which is why she couldn't make the dinner.

Erica apologizes to Leah, but that conversation doesn't end well, either. She also learns that Leah refused to go to the dinner because she would have been a mess after hearing about her cat's death. Erica, who is also dealing with the loss of a loved one, takes offense to that, but it's mostly coming from a place of hurt and guilt for what she had to sacrifice. She and Leah are dealing with the same thing.

But while Leah has the choice to get personal time to grieve her cat, Erica isn't afforded the same. She had to postpone her grieving to get to that dinner with Adam Driver and make sure that he remained as the firm's client. As the head of entertainment, she had to be the one to sacrifice for the greater good of the firm, which makes it understandable how she breaks down after all that.

Read more: Did John Amos die while filming Suits LA?

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 8, along with the previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

