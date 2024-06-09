Dateline NBC: What happened to Scott Horn?

The homicide case of Scott Horn in 2017 has baffled authorities as the mystery around the brutal murder continues. The former FBI agent was found beaten and shot in the neck outside his Maryland house on March 16, 2017, per The Baltimore Sun.

The reports determined that Horn had been bludgeoned with a piece of firewood which was then allegedly tossed into the stove that heated the Laurel home. The Dateline NBC episode, titled The House, showcases Scott Horn's murder as it originally aired on April 17, 2020. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A daughter finds her father, a former FBI agent, murdered at his house; police dig into the man's past and begin to think the key to the mystery might be quite close to home."

Trending

Scott Horn was shot in the neck before being beaten to death

Episode 30 of season 28 brings the mystery of Scott Horn's murder to viewers on its Mystery Weekend installment on Sunday. According to NBC4, Scott had served 23 years as an FBI special agent and continued to lead a structured life even after his retirement.

According to Scott's daughter, Kelly Horn:

"If he did something, he normally did that same thing every single day at the same time. he never slept in, either. He was up every morning at 7:30."

As Kelly moved out of the household at 18, Scott would call her every morning to wake her up. She failed to receive a wake-up call from her father on March 16. Unable to contact her father, Kelly requested the Laurel Police for a welfare check.

Expand Tweet

While nothing seemed to be suspicious at first, his elder brother, Riley, visited the residence with his friend two hours later on the same night and discovered Scott Horn's body with extensive upper-body trauma by the home’s boiler outside, per The Washington Post. Horn had been shot in the neck to render him ineffective in the beating that followed.

The Washington Post report also stated that Riley had heard someone handling firewood near the furnace shed and noticed a person's silhouette who then entered the house through the back door. Riley then moved towards the furnace shed when he came across the shape of a person covered by a sheet of tarpaulin on the ground.

Expand Tweet

The investigators suspected that Scott was beaten with a piece of firewood which was then used in the wood-burning stove to get rid of the murder weapon permanently, per Oxygen. The investigators were unable to find any DNA evidence on the crime scene which could lead them to a suspect.

The authorities came up with multiple angles to the probable motive behind the murder and narrowed it down to the difficult relationship he shared with his wife, Anne Reed Allen. Horn had filed for divorce from Anne in December 2016.

Besides, the police took note of their history of domestic violence and noted that there had been at least 15 calls to 911 between 2012 and 2017. At the time of Scott Horn's murder, Anne Reed Allen had been in an extramarital affair with Jason Allen Byrd.

During their investigation, the Laurel Police reportedly found wood chips containing Scott's DNA in the washing machine.

Catch all the details of Scott Horn's murder on the latest Dateline episode The House as it streams on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback