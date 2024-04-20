Dateline NBC: Where is Jeffrey David Brown now?

The upcoming Dateline episode will delve into the 2015 murder case of Morris resident Michael Reese, a tragedy that shook the small community. The involvement of Jeffrey David Brown, the local church pastor, added a layer of complexity to the case. Brown was accused of aiding his girlfriend and Michael's wife, Cindy Henderson Reese, in shooting her husband dead in February 2015.

As investigations began, both Jeffrey and Cindy were arrested under suspicion of their involvement using their cellphone records. Jeffrey Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter and testified against Cindy to receive 20 years in prison. He is presently incarcerated at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama.

The official synopsis of the Dateline episode, which chronicles the convoluted love triangle, reads—

"When a small town Alabama resident is murdered in his home, rumors involving a local pastor begin to swirl as the truth ends up turning the community upside down."

The Dateline NBC episode titled Even the Devil Went to Church is set to air on April 21, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST.

Why was Jeffrey David Brown arrested?

Michael Reese was found fatally shot to death at his home on the 600 block of Banks Street on February 18, 2015, as per Al.com. His wife, Cindy Henderson Reese, had made a 911 call around 8 p.m. local time to report a home intrusion. However, she had failed to mention Reese's dead body in the kitchen.

Upon arrival at the crime scene, authorities found no signs of forced entry or missing valuables from their household. They suspected the scene to have been staged for burglary, which led to their assumption that the perpetrator was known to the victim.

The investigations further revealed a secret relationship between Cindy and the senior pastor of the Sardis Baptist Church, according to Al.com. Additionally, the reports by Al revealed that during Cindy's trial, it was established that she had been talking to another person when she placed the 911 call. In the recorded call, she was heard saying that her phone battery was about to die.

The investigation into Michael Reese's death resulted in the arrest of Cindy Henderson Reese and her boyfriend, Jeffrey David Brown. According to The Mirror UK, Brown helped Cindy get rid of the murder weapon and some jewelry she had handed him at a gas station after the murder.

During interrogation, the two blamed one another, and Brown denied any physical relationship between the two, according to the Mirror UK. He further added that Cindy had been plotting Michael's murder for a while before she committed it.

A Christian Post report stated that Jeffrey David Brown worked as a marine and corrections officer before he became a pastor in Morris. A member of the Morris church, Diane Howard, spoke to WVTM to share,

"We got his resume and I just thought, we all thought that being young, with the young members it would appeal to them more."

Cindy Henderson Reese worked as the Minister of Music in the same church that she attended regularly with her husband, Michael.

Jeffrey David Brown's testimony strengthens case against Cindy Reese

Both Cindy Henderson Reese and Jeffrey David Brown had conflicting accounts of their relationship as both individuals tried to deflect the blame. The officials made use of Jeffrey's statement to strengthen their case against Cindy.

Brown pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and agreed to testify against Cindy Reese, according to The Christian Post. He received a sentence of 20 years in prison on December 16, 2016.

Interested viewers can watch the Dateline episode titled Even the Devil Went to Church on NBC on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

