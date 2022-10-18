Dateline: Unforgettable will revisit the 2015 murder of Michael Reese, who got entangled in a twisted love triangle involving his wife Cindy and her pastor boyfriend from the local church. The episode, titled Even the Devil Went to Church, airs on Oxygen this Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"When a small-town Alabama resident is murdered, rumors involving a local pastor begin to swirl. Andrea Canning reflects on this story that feels to her like a steamy soap opera playing out in real life."

In February 2015, Reese, a resident of Morris, Alabama, was found shot to death inside his Bank Street home in a scene that looked like a burglary gone wrong. His then-wife discovered the scene, and an autopsy confirmed that he was fatally shot in the head. Cindy and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Brown, were subsequently arrested in connection with the murder.

This article will discuss more details about Michael Reese's premeditated killing.

Michael Reese's bloody body was found with a single gunshot wound to the head

Born in Morris, Alabama, Michael Reese married the love of his life, Cindy, in 2009, and their seemingly perfect marriage lasted for six years until his untimely and tragic demise in 2015 when he was shot dead inside their Banks Street home.

Reese's wife claimed she returned home from a Piggly Wiggly store to find the house in a mess and the coffee table turned to its side. Assuming that there had been a break-in, she called 911 but somehow failed to notice her husband's dead body by the house's back door. Cops arrived at the house to find the scene as it was and Michael's bloody body lying near the backdoor.

Investigators then sent the body for an autopsy, examined and documented the crime scene, and looked for forensic evidence, but given that nothing else was out of place, they started to grow suspicious. Moreover, it was asserted that Michael was murdered by a single gunshot to the head at close range, ruling his cause of death a homicide.

The investigation revealed that Michael Reese was entangled in a love triangle with wife and local pastor

Michael Reese's wife, Cindy Reese, and her then-boyfriend, a local pastor named Jeffery Brown, were arrested in connection to the killing about a month into the investigation. The inquiry revealed that the victim's wife was having a long-term affair with the pastor, which first started in 2013. Brown was a senior pastor at the Sardis Baptist Church, and the two families were good friends.

It is believed that Cindy shot Michael on the evening of February 18 and then went to a Piggly Wiggly to buy groceries before returning home to the crime scene. She then tried to stage the scene, trying to make it look like a robbery by flipping the coffee table upside down and then calling 911.

Jeffrey reportedly testified against Cindy during the trial and ultimately pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced charge and prison sentence of 20 years. Meanwhile, Cindy Reese was tried in court and convicted of killing Michael Reese in 2017. She received a 40-year jail term for the murder conviction against her.

Dateline: Unforgettable airs on Oxygen this Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes