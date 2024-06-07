Dateline NBC: Who were Wendie Prescott and Christine Vu?

The murders of two school teachers, Wendie Prescott and Christine Vu, plunged the town of Arlington gripped in fear. Christine, a Vietnamese by birth, had been living with her long-term boyfriend when she was discovered beaten, bound, r*ped, and drowned in her bathtub in September 1996.

A similar incident occurred on Christmas Day in the same apartment building where Wendie Prescott met her tragic end. Authorities determined that both women had been strangled to death. Eventually, the perpetrator was identified as Dale Devon Scheanette, known as the Bathtub Killer in Texas.

The upcoming episode of Dateline NBC, titled Dark Intentions, delves into the murders committed by Dale Devon Scheanette. It is set to air exclusively on NBC on June 7, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST.

Trending

Who were Wendie Prescott and Christine Vu?

Christine Huyen Vu was born in Vietnam on January 15, 1971, to Vietnamese settlers in the United States. She grew up with four siblings- three sisters and a brother and was known to be a good student. Christine studied at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1993.

Christine Vu allegedly dreamed of becoming a teacher, often playing pretend chalkboard with a classroom. She ended up becoming the third-grade teacher at Morton Elementary School in Arlington and wished to become a school principal eventually. She also planned to take up a Master's degree at the University of Texas.

Expand Tweet

Wendie Rochelle Prescott was born in Fort Worth, Tarrant County, on February 11, 1974, to parents Ora Lee Hawkins Prescott and Eugene Young Prescott. She grew up in Mansfield with her siblings, Cedric Scott Taylor and Skyla K. Taylor. Wendie was raised solely by her father after her mother, Skyla, passed away when Wendie was three years old. Skyla was choked to death in a park, and her murder remains solved.

Wendie Prescott attended public schools and later joined Bethlehem Baptist Church under the guidance of former pastor C.D. Sammons in Mansfield. She was employed as a teacher's aide for second-grade students at Erma Nash Elementary. She also took classes as part of a beauty college coursework on the side.

How were Wendie Prescott and Christine Vu killed?

Christine Vu (26) was found dead in the bathtub of her Peartree Apartment by her longtime boyfriend, Thang Khuu, on September 17, 1996, according to The Shorthorn. Christine had been bound with duct tape, r*ped mercilessly, and beaten before she was strangled to death.

She was submerged in a few inches of water in her half-filled bathtub, according to the Los Angeles Times. Her body was left naked, and her body was bruised from the beating.

Wendie Prescott (22) lived in the same apartment complex as Christine Vu and was found dead in her bathtub on Christmas Day of 1996 by her uncle, Norman Norwood. Norman found Wendie's naked body lying in the bathtub face down, and her neck, hands, and feet were bound with duct tape.

Both Prescott and Vu were r*ped before they were strangled and drowned in their respective bathtubs, according to NBC 5 News.

Find all the details about the Bathtub Killer on the latest episode of Dateline as it airs on NBC on Friday.