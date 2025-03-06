Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 14 episode 17: A detailed case overview

Season 14, episode 17 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, follows the story of Stacy Feldman, who was strangled to death on March 1, 2015. The victim was the parent-teacher organization's president at Denver's Southmoor Elementary School.

Ad

She was found dead at her residence when her husband Robert Feldman called 911 emergency. Stacy Feldman was found dead in the bathtub, with most parts of the bathroom splattered with blood patches. Upon autopsy, her death was ruled out to be a case of homicide.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 14, episode 17 documents the complete investigation behind finding the killer of Stacy Feldman. The episode, titled The Sisterhood, was released on Oxygen on March 5, 2025. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

Ad

Trending

"After the cause of the death of Stacy Feldman in her Denver home is ruled as undetermined, friends and family join forces to piece together what happened; insiders close to the case speak out about the seven-year battle for justice."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Stacy Feldman

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered victim Stacy Feldman was found dead at her residence (Image via Pexels)

As per the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, paramedics arrived at Stacy and Robert Feldman's residence after a 911 emergency call on March 1, 2015.

Ad

Robert had made the call, reporting he came home to find his wife unconscious in the bathtub while the water was still running. As per a 9News article published on April 20, 2022, Robert claimed that Stacy might have died because of consuming edible marijuana.

On March 14, 2015, Robert was interrogated again by Denver Police. As per his story, he had left the house around 8:30 am. He, along with their children, had gone to Temple Sanai.

Ad

However, he got no response from his wife when he returned in the afternoon and called for her. He went to change the clothes in the laundry, cleaned the garage as one of its shelves was broken, and then went to the park for a workout.

Robert's story was found suspicious by the authorities. The suspicion increased when forensic experts found no traces of THC in her bloodstream, despite his claims that the victim might have died of Marijuana consumption.

Ad

As per Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, a month after Stacy Feldman's death, Robert received a sum of $750,000 from his wife's life insurance.

Investigators discovered Robert Feldman had a secret affair

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered culprit Robert Feldman was having an affair through a dating site(Image via Pexels)

As per the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, a woman shared crucial information about Robert Feldman to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on June 12, 2015.

Ad

She revealed that Robert was active on Tinder, and the two exchanged conversations through text and email. They met for coffee on February 23, 2015. She revealed that Robert said he was a divorced man.

The woman asked him out for dinner three days later, where they were intimate. However, she started to get suspicious about Robert's claims when he failed to show up at their planned meeting the next weekend.

The woman managed to contact Stacy through email, asking if she and Robert were divorced. Stacy went on to reply that they were still together. The woman revealed to Stacy about their affair, and the latter revealed that Robert had cheated on her before.

Ad

As per the 9News report, Stacy replied to the woman:

“I’m done with him.”

The very next day, Stacy was found dead at her residence. The woman contacted the police three months later, only after she found information about Stacy's demise on the internet.

The autopsy of Stacy Feldman revealed she was strangled to death

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Stacy Feldman sustained multiple injuries before her death (Image via Pexels)

As reported by 9News, when medical physician Dr. Bill Smock closely scrutinized Stacy Feldman's autopsy reports, along with the photos captured from the crime scene on December 22, 2017.

Ad

He reported that Stacy died:

“as a direct result of asphyxia and/or suffocation and that her injuries are the result of an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation.”

Robert Feldman was arrested for the first-degree murder of Stacy Feldman

Robert Feldman was arrested for the first-degree murder of his wife (Image via Pexels)

As per 9News, the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Robert Feldman, was arrested on February 13, 2018. Three days later, Judge Morris Hoffman ordered him to be kept in custody without bail.

Ad

During his trial on June 8, 2018, Judge Williams Robbins set his bail at $2 million. He was ordered to surrender his U.S. and Canadian passports. As per the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, Robert went through a series of trials, during which he was put under house arrest.

Judge Edward Bronflin convicted Robert Feldman for the first-degree murder of Stacy Feldman on April 19, 2022. He was sentenced to spend his life in prison without any chance of parole.

Ad

To learn more details about the case, watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 14, episode 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback