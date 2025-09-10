Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Season 15 episode 15 - A complete timeline of events

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 15, titled The Girl with the Hibiscus Tattoo, aired on September 10, 2025, on Oxygen. This episode delves into the tragic 2003 murder of 21-year-old Kristi Johnson.

The report shows how her life was taken by a predator who told her she would become famous in the movie business. The incident aired in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 15, along with how an important flower tattoo was traced to identify the victim.

Kristi Johnson lived in Los Angeles and wanted to become famous in the film business. Her untimely death broke the hearts of her family and friends, and her case went unsolved for years until survivors and detectives found out the truth.

The episode provides a detailed look at Kristi Johnson’s murder and the man behind the crime, Victor Paleologus. Paleologus used false promises of fame to lure women into dangerous situations, ultimately leading to multiple assaults and murders.

A detailed discussion on Kristi Johnson’s murder airing on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

A timeline of events of Kristi Johnson’s murder airing on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Representative image via Unsplash)

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered shows that Kristi Johnson's disappearance began on February 15, 2003, when she met a man at the Century City Mall. He promised her an audition for a James Bond movie. Trusting this opportunity, she followed him to the Hollywood Hills. Tragically, that was the last time anyone saw her alive.

A month later, her body was found, and the only clue was a distinctive hibiscus tattoo on her lower back. This tattoo became crucial in identifying her and linking the case to a predator who had been active for years: Victor Paleologus.

The timeline of events: From encounter to tragic end

Police were able to build a case against Paleologus in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Representative image via Unsplash)

Kristi's meeting with Paleologus marked the beginning of a horrifying series of events. He got her to go with him by telling her she could try out for a major movie role. A photographer and his wife found her and were the last people to talk to her. They didn't know it yet, but Paleologus had already set up his scary trap.

It took a while for the murder to be looked into at first. However, police were able to build a case against Paleologus with the help of women who had survived similar meetings with him. His history of violence and the stories of witnesses were very important in getting Kristi justice.

Victor Paleologus, a man who falsely portrayed himself as an entertainment mogul, used his fabricated credentials to manipulate women into dangerous situations. His crimes spanned from the late 1980s to 2003, with Kristi being one of his most tragic victims.

He had been charged with attacking and trying to r*pe several women over the years, but it was his link to Kristi's death that brought him to justice in the end.

In 2006, Paleologus pleaded guilty to Kristi Johnson’s murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Despite pleading guilty, he continued to claim his innocence.

Victor Paleologus’s parole hearing

Victor Paleologus’ parole hearing (Representative image via Unsplash)

In a turn of events, Paleologus became eligible for parole after serving over 20 years in prison. Survivors of his attacks, including Cathy DeBuono, took proactive steps to ensure he would not be released.

According to NBC News, published on June 1, 2024, DeBuono had once crossed paths with Paleologus years before Kristi's murder. After learning of his involvement in the crime, she became an important figure in preventing his parole. Cathy took steps to prevent his release by gathering support from other survivors and victims' families.

She was deeply concerned about his potential parole, believing he remained dangerous. DeBuono and others continue their fight to keep him behind bars, advocating for justice through the "Justice for Kristi" campaign.

What happened to Victor Paleologus?

Paleologus was given a 25-year-to-life prison sentence after being found guilty of killing Kristi Johnson. As per the Oxygen article published on September 21, 2023, Paleologus' hearing is scheduled for November 2025. His acts are still affecting the survivors and families of the victims, who are working to keep him in jail.

