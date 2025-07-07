5 chilling details about Lesley Herring's murder

Lesley Herring, a 44-year-old Los Angeles woman, disappeared from her Hollywood Hills residence in February 2009, leaving behind her handbag, keys, and valued possessions. Her husband, Lyle Stanford Herring, was convicted of her second-degree murder in 2013, even though her body never surfaced.

The case, constructed on a trail of circumstantial evidence, revealed Lyle's manipulative behavior, such as voyeuristic computer searches and fabricated coffee receipts. Lesley's sister, actress Aasha Davis, worked relentlessly for answers, keeping the spotlight on the murder case.

The case and trial were highlighted in Dateline's episode A Sister's Search, which aired in 2013, delving into the emotional strain on Lesley's family as well as the intricate evidence that convicted Lyle of second-degree murder.

5 key details about Lesley Herring's murder

1) Cadaver dog detected signs of human decomposition

A German Shepherd named Indiana Bones detected the scent of decomposition (Image via Unsplash)

As reported by Westside Today, one of the most important pieces of evidence was the reaction of a cadaver dog called Indiana Bones, who caught the odor of human decay on the trunks of Lyle Herring's two cars—a Mitsubishi and a Cadillac. According to prosecutors, this implied that Lesley Herring's corpse could have been moved in one or both of the vehicles after death.

Although investigators were unable to locate Lesley's body, the dog's reactions were significant in this case and provided prosecutors with vital evidence. Lyle was charged with second-degree murder in 2010.

2) Investigators found suspicious searches on Lyle's computer

Internet history showed suspicious searches (Image via Unsplash)

During the investigation, detectives found alarming queries on Lyle's computer, such as "profile of a mass murderer," "10 common methods of suicide," and "violent death and the soul." These searches were made after Lesley vanished on February 7, 2009. According to authorities, they implied premeditation or criminal cover-up, as per True Crime News.

As per The Daily Beast, the prosecution contended that Lyle's searches about leaving the country proved that he was plotting to flee from justice, perhaps after murdering Lesley Herring. This online trail presented a somber picture of Lyle's state of mind, which contradicted his assertions that Lesley had merely quit. These searches formed the focal point of the circumstantial case that resulted in his conviction.

3) Lyle planted a fake Starbucks receipt in Lesley Herring's purse

Lyle attempted to mislead investigators by placing a Starbucks receipt in Lesley's purse. The receipt was dated two days after her disappearance, implying that she was still alive. However, security footage showed Lyle purchasing the coffee himself, exposing his plan, as per The Daily Beast.

The prosecution emphasized this as proof of Lyle's culpability, demonstrating how he went to extreme measures to fabricate a false version of events. The receipt, which was discovered in Lesley Herring's purse with other items, increased the suspicion that she did not depart home willingly.

4) The midnight carpet incident

A neighbor claimed to have seen Lyle with a rolled-up carpet on a dolly the day Lesley went missing (Image via Unsplash)

One neighbor claimed to have seen Lyle rolling a large, rolled-up carpet on a dolly at midnight on the night that Lesley Herring went missing. According to True Crime News, the carpet was sufficiently large enough to cover a body, leading to suspicions that Lyle had used it to roll up Lesley Herring's body before disposing of it. The neighbor also claimed that Lyle had "a crazed look on his face" and failed to acknowledge them.

This chilling detail suggested a conscious effort to cover tracks under the darkness of night. The neighbor's statement became a turning point in the case, as it put Lyle in a suspicious situation during a pivotal moment. The prosecution contended that this was in line with attempts to conceal a murder, which only helped build the case against Lyle.

5) Lyle's mysterious Mexico trip and fake calls made to Leslie's phone

Lyle went to Mexico claiming to look for Lesley (Image via Unsplash)

According to The Daily Beast, soon after Lesley Herring vanished, Lyle went to Mexico, claiming that he was looking for her there as they had plans to visit the country for Valentine's Day. But Lesley's family knew of no trip and found Lyle's actions suspicious. When he returned, he had shaved off his signature dreadlocks, saying some people had attacked him for owing them money, as reported by Beverly Press.

As per True Crime News, there were calls exchanged between Lesley Herring and Lyle's phones, indicating communication and that she was alive. However, records showed that the calls were bouncing off the same cell tower, implying that Lyle was using both phones to build an illusion of contact. This excursion, added to his changed appearance and dubious explanations, presented a portrait of a man trying to cover his tracks.

